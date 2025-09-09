Pensioner who smuggled cocaine in his mobility scooter jailed

A pensioner who tried to smuggle cocaine worth more than £600,000 into the UK hidden in his mobility scooter has been jailed for six years.

National Crime Agency officers began investigating 71-year-old Ronald Lord, from Montreal in Canada, after he was stopped at Gatwick Airport on 7 February 2025.

He claimed to have been on a seven-day holiday to Barbados, and was also coming to the UK to sightsee.

Border Force x-rayed his scooter and found eight kilos of the drug hidden in a void in the seat back panel.

NCA experts valued the haul at around £640,000, at street-level prices.

Lord told NCA investigators that he didn’t know how it had got in there and denied any knowledge. However, following a search a screw from the panel was found in his pocket.

Investigators also carried out checks with airlines, and found he had lied about his time in Barbados, spending only three days there before travelling to the UK.

On 5 August, during a hearing at Croydon Crown Court, Lord admitted class A drug smuggling charges. On Friday 5 September a judge at the same court sentenced him to six years in prison.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Richard Wickham yesterday said: