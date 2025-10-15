Department for Work and Pensions
Pensioners warned to stay alert as winter fuel payment scams surge by over 150%
Pensioners are being warned to look out for Winter Fuel Payment text message scams following a surge in activity from opportunistic criminals ahead of next month's payments.
- New data reveals a 153% rise in scam referrals in the final week of September, compared to the previous week.
- Recent spike comes ahead of Winter Fuel Payments hitting pensioners’ bank accounts next month.
- DWP are increasing efforts to raise public awareness and urge everyone not to engage with scam messages.
New data from HMRC shows reports of scam texts more than doubled in the last week of September when compared to the previous week
These scams – which see fraudsters exploit pensioners by posing as government officials processing Winter Fuel Payment applications – had begun to drop off after a peak in June but are now increasing again ahead of payments being made next month.
This warning comes as the DWP ramps up its social media campaign in partnership with Action Fraud to raise awareness of these scams across Facebook and Twitter. This is alongside DWP’s continued work with trusted partners and charities such as Independent Age to ensure accurate and timely information is available.
Winter Fuel Payments are made automatically, and the government will never ask for bank details by text. Anyone who receives a text message inviting them to apply for a payment should not engage with it and instead forward it to 7726.
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:
If you get a text message about Winter Fuel Payments, it’s a scam. They will be made automatically so you do not need to apply.
These despicable attempts by criminals to target people are on the rise. We are raising awareness to make it harder for fraudsters to succeed.
If you receive a suspicious message about Winter Fuel Payments, don’t engage - forward it to 7726 and delete it immediately.
Independent Age Chief Executive Joanna Elson CBE said:
Scammers are shamefully exploiting the Winter Fuel Payment to target older people living on low incomes. This entitlement is a vital lifeline that helps protect those facing financial hardship during the colder months.
Our helpline has received calls from older people who have been sent these fraudulent messages. Many of them are already anxious about being able to afford to heat their homes this winter, and these scam texts may wrongly lead them to believe they must take action to receive their payment.
The key message is clear: you do not need to do anything to receive your Winter Fuel Payment. If you are eligible, it will be paid automatically.
Jonathan Silvester, HMRC’s Digital Defence Lead, said:
Scammers target individuals by attempting to take your money or access your personal information. I’m urging you to stay alert to their pressure tactics.
Never let yourself be rushed. If someone contacts you relating to Winter Fuel Payments, wanting you to urgently transfer money or give personal information, be on your guard. If a phone call, text or email is suspicious or unexpected, don’t give out private information or reply, and don’t download attachments or click on links. You can report any suspicious HMRC-related activity on GOV.UK, just search ‘report an HMRC scam’.
Winter Fuel Payments will automatically be paid into people’s bank accounts with eligible pensioners receiving a letter in October or November saying how much they will receive. Payments will be made between mid-November and December 2025.
Supporting pensioners is a top priority for this Government which is why we are committed to the Triple Lock which means millions of pensioners will see their State Pension rise by up to £1,900.
On top of this, pensioners on low incomes can apply for further support this winter through Pension Credit – worth £4,300 on average a year. Pensioners with care needs can also apply for Attendance Allowance, worth over £5,740 a year and we will continue to urge anyone who thinks they are eligible to apply.
Know the facts:
- Winter Fuel Payments are made automatically: the vast majority of Winter Fuel Payments will be made automatically and you do not need to apply or provide personal information via text or email.
- The DWP will never ask for bank details via text message.
- Suspicious texts should be forwarded to 7726 which is free of charge, which helps phone providers block the numbers involved.
Additional information
- The warning comes following a sharp increase in reports of scam text messages, which have seen a rise of 153% in week commencing 29 September 2025 compared to 164 reported the previous week.
- People can report HMRC-related scam and phishing attempts to HMRC by forwarding emails to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, reporting scam phone calls via GOV.UK, or forwarding suspicious texts to 60599.
- If you have received a Winter Fuel Payment text and are concerned, you can call the Independent Age free helpline on 0800 319 6789. An advisor will be able to assist you.
- For more information on how to protect yourself from scams, visit: Avoid and report internet scams and phishing: Report internet scams and phishing - GOV.UK
- The data refers to reports of scam text messages claiming to be from a government official from HMRC.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pensioners-warned-to-stay-alert-as-winter-fuel-payment-scams-surge-by-over-150
