Penthouse suspected of being used to scam thousands of UK victims raided in joint international operation

Fraudsters pretended to help victims get their money back from trading scam before defrauding them for a second time

A suspected organised crime group were disrupted in Bucharest, Romania, recently (07 September 2022) after the National Crime Agency and Romanian Police searched two apartments believed to be operating as boiler-rooms for fraud.

After receiving data from the Romanian authorities, the Complex Financial Crime Team at the NCA launched an investigation into the group, who it’s believed was carrying out fraud on a mass scale from rented penthouse apartments in the North of Bucharest. The group typically targeted people who were already defrauded through a separate trading investment scam.

Three people, all residing in Romania, were interviewed by Romanian authorities about their suspected involvement.

All are believed to have played leading roles in the operation.

Aware that the victims would be vulnerable and desperate for solutions to get their money back, the alleged scammers would re-initiate contact under the guise of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or other regulatory body, claiming that they would be able to help recover losses.

Using tactics familiar in both recovery and advance-fee fraud, they’d ask the victim for an upfront fee. When victims paid, the money was swiftly transferred away into a crypto wallet and communication would cease.

Officers seized material that indicated a script was followed to make calls to victims and false referrals to the ‘FCA Crypto Department’. High Value crypto currency wallets were identified, but on examination were found to be false and suspected to have been used to demonstrate to victims that recovered funds were available to repay their initial investment losses.

The NCA believes that this represents serious and organised crime, with systematic attempts to target victims all across Europe on massive scale.

Suzanne Foster, NCA Branch Commander for Complex Financial Crime Team, yesterday said:

“Working closely with Romanian Law Enforcement has been invaluable in bringing about the disruption of this suspected organised crime group. “Victims have potentially lost huge sums to this fraud and we will be working to trace these stolen funds as we continue the investigation. “The NCA and Romanian authorities have demonstrated that fraudsters can be disrupted even when they base themselves in countries far away from their victims.”

Adrian Searle, Director of the NCA’s National Economic Crime Centre (NECC), yesterday said: