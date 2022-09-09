National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Penthouse suspected of being used to scam thousands of UK victims raided in joint international operation
Fraudsters pretended to help victims get their money back from trading scam before defrauding them for a second time
A suspected organised crime group were disrupted in Bucharest, Romania, recently (07 September 2022) after the National Crime Agency and Romanian Police searched two apartments believed to be operating as boiler-rooms for fraud.
After receiving data from the Romanian authorities, the Complex Financial Crime Team at the NCA launched an investigation into the group, who it’s believed was carrying out fraud on a mass scale from rented penthouse apartments in the North of Bucharest. The group typically targeted people who were already defrauded through a separate trading investment scam.
Three people, all residing in Romania, were interviewed by Romanian authorities about their suspected involvement.
All are believed to have played leading roles in the operation.
Aware that the victims would be vulnerable and desperate for solutions to get their money back, the alleged scammers would re-initiate contact under the guise of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or other regulatory body, claiming that they would be able to help recover losses.
Using tactics familiar in both recovery and advance-fee fraud, they’d ask the victim for an upfront fee. When victims paid, the money was swiftly transferred away into a crypto wallet and communication would cease.
Officers seized material that indicated a script was followed to make calls to victims and false referrals to the ‘FCA Crypto Department’. High Value crypto currency wallets were identified, but on examination were found to be false and suspected to have been used to demonstrate to victims that recovered funds were available to repay their initial investment losses.
The NCA believes that this represents serious and organised crime, with systematic attempts to target victims all across Europe on massive scale.
Suzanne Foster, NCA Branch Commander for Complex Financial Crime Team, yesterday said:
“Working closely with Romanian Law Enforcement has been invaluable in bringing about the disruption of this suspected organised crime group.
“Victims have potentially lost huge sums to this fraud and we will be working to trace these stolen funds as we continue the investigation.
“The NCA and Romanian authorities have demonstrated that fraudsters can be disrupted even when they base themselves in countries far away from their victims.”
Adrian Searle, Director of the NCA’s National Economic Crime Centre (NECC), yesterday said:
“The NCA and NECC is committed to working with UK and international partners to protect the public from fraud. This case demonstrates that through international cooperation we can and will disrupt criminal groups targeting the UK public from overseas.
“All frauds can have a devastating impact on their victims, but recovery fraud is particularly heartless as it targets people who have already been victimised and preys on the natural desire to make back money previously lost to fraud.
“If you think you have been a victim of this fraud or any other, you should report it to Action Fraud and follow the advice on the Action Fraud website, which offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help people spot scams and protect themselves against fraud. We would urge those that have unfortunately been defrauded to be aware of the risk of falling victim to recovery fraud.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/penthouse-suspected-of-being-used-to-scam-thousands-of-uk-victims-raided-in-joint-international-operation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II09/09/2022 11:15:00
Statement given yesterday by the Director General on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Pistol and sawn off shotgun seized in south east London and Kent08/09/2022 15:15:15
Two men have been charged with firearms offences after a handgun, ammunition and a sawn off shotgun were seized.
Three arrests and cash seized in cannabis farm human trafficking investigation18/08/2022 10:15:00
Three men have been arrested in Birmingham as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking.
Operation Stovewood officers make arrest over alleged abuse of 14-year-old girl17/08/2022 15:10:00
A 44-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested by officers from Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.
Heroin smuggler caught out by receipt for bottle of whisky16/08/2022 16:15:00
A lying lorry driver who smuggled £3m worth of heroin into the UK was caught out when he put a receipt for a bottle of whisky next to his hidden load of the Class A drug.
‘Forgetful’ Sheffield drug smuggler who changed his story jailed11/08/2022 13:15:00
A man who attempted to smuggle £720,000 of heroin and cocaine into the UK hidden in car door panels has been jailed for 11 years.
One arrested in NCA and Police Scotland human trafficking and drugs investigation11/08/2022 10:15:00
A man has been arrested as part of a joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation into cannabis farms and human trafficking.
Self-proclaimed paedophile blackmailed teens to become his ‘sex slaves’09/08/2022 16:10:00
A man from West Sussex who targeted girls as young as 12 online and blackmailed them into becoming his ‘sex slaves’ has pleaded guilty following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Yorkshire man agrees to forfeit properties and money worth £1.14 million to the NCA08/08/2022 11:15:00
A second-hand car salesman has agreed to forfeit a property portfolio and money worth a total of £1.14million, following a Civil Recovery and Tax investigation into his acquisition of a portfolio of ten properties.