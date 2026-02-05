Welsh Government
People and corporate services news round-up February 2026
Framework updates.
Temporary workers and supply teachers
HMRC has recently issued a warning regarding the operation of tax credit offset models (TCOM) which could result in potential fraud.
If you are using our Agency framework agreements, we can confirm that supplier checks were carried out at the qualification stage of the current framework. These checks ensure that any framework agency using payment umbrella companies carries out the relevant due diligence and follows an independently certified code of conduct. This means that agencies on our framework should already comply with the changes being implemented by HMRC, and we will continue to reinforce this expectation with suppliers. For information on the HMRC guidance, visit the GOV.UK website.
To find out more about our frameworks, please e-mail: CommercialProcurement.PeopleCorporate@gov.wales.
Did you know?
In addition to supplying a strong deal, 95% of the spend through our supply teachers framework is through Welsh suppliers.
