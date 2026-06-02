techUK
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People are the superpower. Not AI.
Read our London Tech Week blog from Brave & Heart.
Walk any aisle of any tech event in 2026 and you’ll hear the same pitch. AI-powered this. AI-native that. A founder, a laptop and an LLM, and somehow that’s a company.
The market is drowning in one-man bands. Each one louder than the last, each one playing the same tune.
This is what the democratisation of AI was supposed to give us. And in a way, it did. Anyone can build anything. Anyone can ship anything. The barriers came down. Brilliant.
But here’s the bit nobody wants to say out loud. When everyone can do everything, everything starts to look the same. The output, the thinking, the product, it all flattens. We’ve ended up with a thousand identical wrappers around the same five models, all promising to revolutionise the same five workflows. That’s not a revolution. That’s a copy-paste with better marketing.
At Brave & Heart, we think the conversation needs to move on. The question is no longer can AI do this? It can. The real question is should it, and who should be in the room when it does.
That’s why we’re proud to be sponsoring the techUK stand at London Tech Week 2026. techUK is one of the few organisations still asking the bigger question. Not just what AI can build, but what kind of industry we want to build with it.
Here’s our line, planted firmly. AI doesn’t replace people. The right people, supported by AI, replace the people who think they don’t need a team.
There’s a quiet myth that headcount is a liability. That if you’ve got AI, you don’t need anyone else. Not just a mistake. A costly one. The companies winning aren’t the ones with the cleverest prompt. They’re the ones whose people can argue, challenge, prototype, walk away from a wall and come back the next morning with a better idea. AI doesn’t do that. It doesn’t push back, read the room or know when to scrap a brief and start again.
People do.
The clients we’re proudest of aren’t the ones who came to us asking for an AI strategy. They’re the ones who came asking “how do we get more out of our people?” What we give them isn’t a slide deck and a wrapper. It’s strategic, considered advice and hand-built tools that integrate AI into the way they actually work, taking the repetitive strain off their teams so the real thinking has room to happen. That’s the blend. That’s the bit nobody puts on a slide.
And we’ll keep saying it, because it really matters: people collaboration is the superpower. Not AI.
The real advantage is a team that knows how to disagree well. A consultant who’s seen ten of these projects before, and a junior who hasn’t, but asks the question nobody else dared to. Two people in a room arguing about whether the customer wants this thing you’re about to build, that is the superpower - AI is the multiplier. The signal should come from your people.
This is what we’ll be talking about on the techUK stand at London Tech Week. Not the latest model or another demo. A grown-up conversation about how to use AI like a tool: properly, deliberately and in the service of teams that already know what they’re doing, instead of treating it like a replacement strategy dressed up as an efficiency drive.
If you’re a leader sitting on a transformation budget with a quiet worry that you’re being sold a wrapper, come and find us. If you’re tired of pitches that start with “AI-powered” and end with no clear answer to who runs this when it breaks, come and find us. If you just want a coffee and an honest conversation about where all of this is heading, come and find us for that too.
You’ll find us on the techUK stand at London Tech Week 2026.
And if you can’t wait that long, get in touch, let’s talk now.
The next decade won’t be won by whoever has the most AI. It’ll be won by whoever has the best people, and the wisdom to give them the right tools.
People are the superpower. We’re staking the business on it.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/people-are-the-superpower-not-ai.html
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