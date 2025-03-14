Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
People caught in ‘damaging cycle’ of re-admittance to mental health services due to a lack of suitable community support, CQC reports
Many people with mental health needs are not getting the care they need, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) highlighted in a report published yesterday, 13 March 2025.
As part of its monitoring activity in 2023/2024, CQC interviewed over 4,500 people who were detained under the Mental Health Act or ‘sectioned’, covering 870 wards, and speaking to relatives and people who were previously detained. This year’s Monitoring the Mental Health Act report once again raises that a lack of staff, beds, and training, are leading to harmful gaps in care and treatment.
With demand far outstripping capacity, there are not enough beds available, meaning people are placed far from home, their family, and their friends. One mother who was detained was placed 5 hours from home and because of this she didn’t receive any visitors during her time in hospital. Another woman had to wait hours in a police staff room, accompanied by two police officers, while a bed was sourced.
There are not enough staff to support all patients, which is affecting people’s access to care and leading to people being restricted from going outside as there is nobody to supervise them, or in the most extreme cases, people being inappropriately confined.
While many people describe healthcare workers as “caring” and “wonderful”, there are ongoing concerns with staff numbers and training. In particular, not all staff have undertaken the mandatory training to understand the needs of autistic people and people with a learning disability.
The combination of overwhelming demand and limited resources has led ward managers to feel pressure to discharge the “least unwell” patients. One woman reported being discharged before she was ready and without support to find her way home; she subsequently overdosed. Another person said, “I was only discharged because I was 18, not because I was better.”
Despite a legal entitlement to aftercare, overstretched general practice and community mental health services are not always able to provide a supportive transition back into the community, meaning people do not have the best chance at recovery. In nearly half of cases where a child or young person was detained, they had to be re-admitted within a year.
Young people, people from ethnic minority groups, and people from areas of deprivation face the biggest barriers to accessing care and are sectioned at higher rates than the general population. Black people in particular are detained at 3.5 times the rate of white people. Meanwhile people from the most deprived areas are attending A&E services for their mental health at 3.5 times the rate of people from the least deprived areas.
CQC remains concerned that a lack of suitable community resources continues to lead to inappropriate hospitalisation of people with a learning disability and autistic people, although our early work on Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews has seen people move out of long-term segregation.
The regulator is calling for national action to tackle system-wide issues in community mental health. Better funding, improved community support, and a specialised and sustainable workforce is needed to ensure that people receive the care they need.
Interim director of mental health at the Care Quality Commission, Jenny Wilkes said:
These issues will be all too familiar to people in mental health crisis, and their loved ones. We urgently need more community support and a better understanding of people’s needs to reduce the number of people being detained. And we know the situation is even starker for people from deprived areas, people from ethnic minority groups, autistic people and people with a learning disability. While the Mental Health Bill aims to address inappropriate detentions and improve mental health care, this can’t be addressed by legislation alone as there simply aren’t the resources to fix these issues.
Without timely access to necessary mental health support, people may find themselves being bounced from service to service without ever receiving the level of care that they need. This is a particular concern for children with mental health needs who risk missing out on school and their social life, and carrying their trauma and feelings of isolation into adulthood.
It is essential that the government addresses these significant gaps now to protect people for the future. With the right funding, a sustainable and well-trained workforce and enough beds to meet demand, we can break this damaging cycle.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is the independent regulator of health and social care in England.
We make sure health and social care services provide people with safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care and we encourage care services to improve.
We monitor, inspect and regulate services to make sure they meet fundamental standards of quality and safety and we publish what we find to help people choose care.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/press-release/people-caught-damaging-cycle-re-admittance-mental-health-services-due-lack-suitable
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Our response to the Care Provider Alliance's review of the single assessment framework12/02/2025 15:25:00
We commissioned the Care Provider Alliance (CPA) last autumn to review our single assessment framework alongside the review by Professor Sir Mike Richards. We are grateful to the members of the CPA who took part in and supported this work.
New self-assessment and improvement framework for integrated care systems to address health inequalities through engagement with people and communities12/02/2025 12:15:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC), in partnership with National Voices and the Point of Care Foundation, has developed a self-assessment and improvement framework.
Tell us what your maternity care was like for you in 202531/01/2025 11:15:00
CQC’s 2025 national maternity survey is happening soon. The survey is carried out every year. It asks women and other people who have used maternity services about their experience of maternity care.
Terms of reference published for the second phase of the review into CQC's assessment framework and its implementation22/01/2025 14:10:00
The terms of reference for the second phase of the review looking at CQC's assessment framework and its implementation have now been published.
Longstanding weaknesses across SEND system impacting on young people’s transition to adulthood17/12/2024 10:17:00
A report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) finds that local areas are working hard to improve support for young people with SEND, but systemic challenges are limiting their ability to prepare these young people for adulthood.
National survey shows better mental health support for pregnant women and new mothers, but more work is needed to ensure a positive maternity experience for all28/11/2024 15:25:00
The findings of a survey by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) of nearly 19,000 people who used NHS maternity services in 2024 shows some areas of improvement over the past year, particularly regarding access to mental health support. However, there remain other aspects of maternity care where people report a poorer experience and where analysis indicates a longer term decline in positive feedback over time.
Many people positive about their interactions with urgent and emergency care staff but ambulance handover delays, long waits and lack of pain relief all a concern22/11/2024 15:15:00
The findings from a survey of more than 45,500 people who used NHS urgent and emergency care (UEC) services in 2024 show that many were broadly positive about their interactions with staff. However, a number faced lengthy waits to be assessed, and some were not given enough help to manage their pain or control their symptoms.
Serious youth violence more far-reaching than many realise20/11/2024 13:07:00
Ofsted, the CQC, HMICFRS and HMI Probation have today published a report that finds serious youth violence is more far-reaching than many adults realise, affecting children all over England and leaving a serious impact on communities.