People in Birmingham share views to help shape future of nature

People in Birmingham are helping Natural England to understand the complex barriers that stop them using green spaces in the city.

New research has provided a wealth of insights about what prevents people from accessing Birmingham’s green spaces and engaging with nature

Feeling unsafe and lack of purpose listed among reasons for not using green spaces and engaging with nature

This research will be used to understand how to tackle those complex barriers to nature

Community researchers spoke to people in the communities of Winson Green, Lozells, Newtown, Handsworth, and Bartley Green to get their views on local parks and other green spaces.

The researchers explored what might prevent people from using green spaces as well as talking about barriers such as amenities and more complex issues. These included mindset, purpose, feelings about nature and a sense of belonging in local communities and areas.

Doorstep to Landscape project

The research is part of Natural England’s Doorstep to Landscape project which aims to enable more of society to connect with nature from where they live. The benefits of spending time in nature are far reaching, including improving health outcomes.

The work found that many people stay away from green spaces due to a fear of not belonging and not feeling safe. There was also a lack of information about green spaces such as where they are, how to access them and what amenities they have.

The participants reflect a cross section of the community including people from different ethnic groups, employment backgrounds, ages, genders, and with disabilities. The participants said there is no one size fits all for green spaces and what some like, others may not.

They suggested that green spaces could be designed to be split into zones to meet diverse needs. For example quiet spaces, areas for children to enjoy, areas for dogs and dog-free spaces.

Lack of suitable clothing to enjoy green spaces in different weather was also identified as a barrier. Some participants suggested that being able to hire wellies, like when shoes are hired at bowling alleys, could enable more people to access nature.

Having a purpose to visit nature was also discussed. Many of those with children or pets felt they had a reason to access green space, whereas for others there was often a feeling that visiting required a purpose. Activities and events in green spaces such as food growing and fitness groups were popular ideas.

Chloé Thompson-Haynes, who led the research for Natural England, said:

Nature in cities is important for our physical and mental health and wellbeing, but some people have better access to nature than others. Our research seeks to understand how to increase access to and quality of green spaces for more people. It also seeks to develop community empowerment over green spaces both for people and for nature. We worked with local community researchers who have had research training and are part of local communities in Birmingham. They were able to identify the multiple obstacles that people in local communities can face in experiencing nature. They found that different people have different wants and needs in accessing nature, and that this isn’t always catered for. They also found that when people feel safe and included in their community, they are more likely to feel confident and comfortable exploring local nature. It is not surprising for people who have had unpleasant experiences in their local community to feel nervous about visiting local green spaces. We now plan to work with the community researchers and organisations to further explore how we can enable the barriers described in our research to be reduced.

David Drake, Connecting People with Nature portfolio Director for Natural England, said:

We want to increase the number and range of people who engage with nature; understanding what is stopping them from doing that is key. This research identifies social and cultural barriers that we need to address so more people can access and connect with nature. We’re really looking forward to using the results of this innovative research to better understand how to tackle those barriers.

Jessica Pykett, Director of the Centre for Urban Wellbeing, University of Birmingham, said:

Building on the work of Natural England’s Doorstep to Landscape’s programme we are working to better understand policy priorities and research gaps around unequal public access to urban green space. By engaging with dedicated community researchers we hope to demonstrate how Birmingham can be an exemplar city to promote environmental and health justice.

Further information

View the research:

The report NECR561 has now been published on Access to Evidence: https://publications.naturalengland.org.uk/publication/6365792116146176

In total, 32 interviews were conducted throughout the month of March 2024 by community researchers.

The outcomes of this research were explored by the Centre of Urban Wellbeing at the University of Birmingham with community organisations in a series of workshops.

The results were showcased at the Urban Greenroom Event during the Neighbourhood Futures Festival this July at Birmingham Settlement in Edgbaston.

This research was commissioned by Natural England and carried out by BVSC research, a directorate within Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC).

An additional document ‘Identifying Social and Cultural Barriers to Nature: Practical Summary’ has been developed.

A copy can be obtained from Chloe Thompson-Haynes, the project manager, at email: Chloe.Thompson-Haynes@naturalengland.org.uk