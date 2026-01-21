Welsh Government
People in Wales can now track their NHS waiting list progress on the app
People across Wales can now see where they are on NHS waiting lists using the NHS Wales App.
The latest update lets people who have been added to a waiting list since December check their waiting list status, view their referral into hospital care, and access information to help manage their health while waiting for treatment.
To date, more than 80,000 waiting list referrals and more than 197,000 hospital appointment notifications have been added to the app.
They can also see details about upcoming hospital appointments, including directions and supporting information.
More than 650,000 people have registered to use the bilingual NHS Wales App since it launched in April 2023 – equivalent to one in five adults in Wales. There have also been nearly 13.5 million logins to the app and more than 3 million repeat prescription orders.
The bilingual app aims to improve access to healthcare services for people registered with a GP in Wales and is a key part of the Welsh Government’s digital transformation strategy for healthcare.
People can already order repeat prescriptions, view their health timeline and prescription history, check their organ donation consent, and access trusted health advice including screening and wellbeing services.
The app also lets people send secure messages to their GP surgery and verify their identity using the Welsh Identity Verification Service, which helps those unable to use the standard NHS Login.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said:
Our ambition remains for the NHS Wales App to become the digital front door for all NHS and social care services.
We promised to give people more information about how long they can expect to wait for treatment. These updates deliver on that commitment.
We will continue to update and expand the app’s capabilities, ensuring it meets the needs of patients and clinicians alike.
Future developments will include summary health records and test results being available for people on the app.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/people-wales-can-now-track-their-nhs-waiting-list-progress-app
