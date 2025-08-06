National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
People need support to keep weight off after treatment ends
People coming off obesity medication or finishing a weight management programme should be offered support to help keep the weight off and stay healthy long-term, according to our updated quality standard.
Our independent committee is calling on healthcare services to offer structured advice and follow-up support for people after they complete weight management treatment.
Research shows that many people regain weight after stopping treatment if they don’t get the right help. This can negatively affect both their physical and mental health.
To close this gap, the new standard sets out clear expectations for healthcare providers. These include offering ongoing advice and tailored action plans - covering everything from regular check-ins and practical strategies to support with sustainable routines, social support and accessing community help.
This could include online access to the NHS Better Health platform; to work alongside a healthcare professional, such as a dietian or nutritionist, to produce an action plan that they can easily put into practice if they are not maintaining changes; and other local peer support groups such as keep fit or walking groups.
This guidance comes as new weight loss drugs like semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) are available to those with the greatest need on the NHS. Around 240,000 people are expected to be offered tirzepatide over the next three years.
Professor Jonathan Benger, deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at NICE, yesterday said:
“Successful weight management doesn’t end when medication stops or when someone completes a behavioural programme.
“We know that the transition period after treatment is crucial, and people need structured support to maintain the positive changes they’ve made.
“This new standard makes sure services provide that vital continuity of care, and it supports the NHS 10 Year Plan to shift from a ‘sickness service’ to a genuine health service focused on prevention.”
Under the new guidance, healthcare teams should monitor people for at least a year after they complete treatment and offer extra support if needed. This could include practical advice from programmes like NHS Better Health on changing daily habits or making adjustments at home or work to avoid slipping back.
Dr Rebecca Payne, Chair of NICE’s Quality Standards Advisory Committee, yesterday said:
“Weight management is a long-term journey, not a short-term fix. The evidence is clear that advice and support for maintaining weight after stopping medicines or completing behavioural interventions can help prevent weight regain and enable people to experience lasting benefits.
“We’ve seen excellent examples of services that already provide comprehensive discharge planning and ongoing support. This quality standard will help ensure all healthcare providers adopt these best practices, giving every person the best chance of maintaining their weight management success over the long term.
“This standard ensures healthcare services are equipped to provide that essential ongoing support.”
The updated standard replaces three previous standards and reflects the most up-to-date thinking on how to tackle overweight and obesity through the health system.
As well as emphasising continuity of care, the quality standard highlights the importance of helping people build long-term behavioural habits, use self-monitoring tools, and draw on wider support - from online communities to family-led interventions and local activities.
The scale of the challenge is clear. In England, 29% of adults are living with obesity, and 64% are classified as overweight or obese. Obesity is known to increase the risk of a number of serious conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some cancers and musculoskeletal problems - with rising prevalence placing growing pressure on the NHS and the wider economy.
Estimates suggest obesity costs the NHS £11.4 billion a year, with a wider economic impact of £74.3 billion due to lost productivity, unemployment and increased demand for social care.
Healthcare providers and commissioners are expected to begin rolling out the standard immediately. Resource impact guidance is available to help services embed the changes locally.
The full quality standard is available on the NICE website and provides detailed implementation advice for services across England and Wales.
