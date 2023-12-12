People power on the High Street

First Minister visits Dunbar businesses ahead of Travelling Cabinet.

Two businesses which were bought by the local community in Dunbar after receiving Scottish Government funding have been praised for their entrepreneurial initiative by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who is in East Lothian for the 52nd Travelling Cabinet.

The First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon heard how local residents launched successful community shares offers to raise finance for the grocery store Community Carrot and the Community Bakery to bring people together and help regenerate the town’s High Street.

The walk along the High Street also included another community project, the Ridge. Volunteers who receive training through the organisation described how they have turned wasteland around Dunbar into community garden spaces. All three initiatives have received support from the Scottish Government’s Scottish Land Fund.

Other visits which took place included:

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison at Amisfield Walled Garden, restored and maintained by members of the local community

Health Secretary Michael Matheson at East Lothian Community Hospital’s new orthopaedic rehabilitation ward

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson at Tantallon Castle

And, on Wednesday, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop will open East Linton Train Station, which is bringing new transport links to the community.

First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said:

“We are committed to hearing from people across the country to help inform decision making and the projects I visited today exemplify the type of community empowerment this Government is encouraging in Scotland. “Through awards from the Scottish Government’s Scottish Land Fund totalling almost £400,000, these three initiatives have demonstrated how local people can make a positive impact to local employment and their local economy. “East Lothian is a beautiful part of Scotland with tremendous community spirit and I look forward to hearing more about people's priorities during the public discussion in Haddington this afternoon.”

Background

Find out more about the Scottish Government’s Scottish Land Fund.

The Dunbar Community Bakery received £124,560 (November 2022) through the Scottish Land Fund. The Community Carrot received £119,200 (May 2019). The Ridge received two awards of £49,900 (March 2022) and £98,548 (August 2022).

List of visits not previously mentioned:

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray – Archerfield House

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth – Wallyford Learning Campus

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville – Our Community Kitchen

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater – Kinwegar Recycling Centre

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown – East Lothian Community Action Team

Parliamentary Business Minister George Adam – Knox Academy