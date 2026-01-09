People risk being pushed into poverty by DWP’s continuing unacceptably poor service

Government has no adequate short-term plan to improve delays in the disability benefit system.

In a new report on the DWP, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is calling out the unacceptable waits some people face for their Personal Independent Payment (PIP) to be processed, which can cause them to get into debt and push them into poverty.

The report cites examples of people waiting over a year for their PIP claims to be processed. The DWP told the PAC’s inquiry that this evidence is not showing up in its statistics, while acknowledging it as a situation that it needed to address.

Government’s aim is to process three quarters of new PIP claims within 75 working days, but only a little over half of these claims were processed within this timeframe in ’24-’25.

The DWP hopes to make the claims process more efficient as it tests its online application process in a few postcodes; this is in the context of having told the PAC three years ago that it intended to process up to 20% of PIP claims using this new service by 2026.

It now says that it believes it can reach this target by 2029. This is far too long for claimants to have to wait for improvements, and the DWP must now say when more PIP claimants can expect a better service.

The PAC is also continuing to highlight the potentially adverse impact of DWP’s cuts to the time spent in a first meeting between a Universal Credit claimant and their work coach – from 50 minutes, to half an hour.

Government has now acknowledged it does not have quantitative evidence on the impact of this change, with the PAC noting that no feedback had been gathered from claimants.

The DWP has said there is flexibility in the schedule of work coaches (the shortage of which PAC has already found the government to have been complacent about) to manage their meeting times and lengths. The report warns that without some mitigating action from government, claimants with more complex needs may not get the support they need.

The PAC is further questioning recent reforms shifting responsibility for adult skills from the Department for Education (DfE) to the DWP. These changes mean DWP will need to set up its new jobs and careers service by October 2026, with careers advice to be provided by its own staff.

With the PAC having previously raised concerns on the reduction of support for benefit claimants driven by a shortage of work coaches, the report warns that persistently stretched jobcentres combined with this tight timetable for integration by October could make it difficult for the DWP to absorb its new responsibilities and provide an effective and joined-up jobs, careers and skills offer.

Chair comment

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, yesterday said:

“When elected as Chair of the PAC, I promised to return to areas of weakness in government policy delivery identified in our scrutiny that were not improving quickly enough. "One of those areas is the treatment by the DWP of disability benefits claimants, who, our report finds, may now expect a reliably poor service from the Department. "Our Committee received reassurances three years ago that improvements would have manifested by now; we are now told that they are a further three years off. This is simply not good enough for our constituents, who we know risk being pushed into debt or poverty by a Department unresponsive to their needs. “The summer of last year was consumed by debate around proposed changes to the benefits system, with government insisting changes to PIP would be mitigated by support for disabled people and people with long-term conditions to get back into work. "Our report exposes the incoherence with which government made these arguments, while cutting the all-important support provided by work coaches which could help those same people access the labour market. "Our focus will remain trained on what mitigating action will be taken by DWP on this issue, as well as its overall efforts to modernise its services by reducing its reliance on out-of-date technology. For claimants who rely upon this system’s proper functioning, this programme of transformation cannot come quickly enough.”

Further information