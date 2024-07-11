People smuggler gets nearly a year extra time in jail for failing to payback over £65,000 of criminal profits in the Essex lorry deaths case

Today (11 July 2024) at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court, Gheorghe Nica, 46, was ordered to serve a further eleven and half months imprisonment after failing to payback £65,157.65 which he was ordered to pay in a proceeds of crime confiscation hearing.

All of the Confiscation Order monies recovered from Nica, which a Judge has determined is his available assets, will be paid by way of compensation to the families of the 39 victims.

Nica was convicted of the Manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese nationals aged between 15 and 44, and Conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration as part of an illegal people-smuggling operation, which resulted in those deaths on 22 October 2019. Nica was sentenced to 27 years imprisonment at the Old Bailey on 22 January 2021.

After the investigation, in which eight people have been found guilty, it was found that significant sums of money were made from this exploitation and the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division has worked with investigators to pursue these ill-gotten gains to ensure that no one profits from this horrific tragedy.

Heather Chalk from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Gheorge Nica failed to pay the £65,157.65 that he owed, so the CPS have returned him to court and now he has had an additional default sentence of eleven and half months imprisonment on top of his original sentence. He profited from smuggling people into the country, which ended in 39 people dying in the most horrific circumstances. Even after serving this sentence, he will still owe that amount plus interest.

“The CPS worked with the police financial investigators to identify Nica’s criminal benefit from this tragedy and what available assets he currently holds to pay the order.

“The Judge also made a Compensation Order for that amount to be paid to the families of the victims. We will continue to ensure that money will be pursued so that nobody profits from these awful crimes.”

In the last five years, 2019 to 2024, £450 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £88 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.