National Crime Agency
|Printable version
People smuggler jailed as crime network is dismantled by the NCA
A high ranking member of an organised crime group thought to be behind the transportation of hundreds of migrants both into and out of the UK has been jailed for almost two-and-a-half years.
Noor Ullah, 29, of Church Lane, Leytonstone, was arrested during a series of National Crime Agency raids in east London in May 2021, which dismantled a well-established people smuggling network.
He had been identified by the NCA as a key member of the crime group with connections in both Europe and Asia. Using a network of predominately Romanian lorries, the group would move migrants across the Channel from France into Kent or the other way round.
Among those attempting to leave the UK using their services included a man wanted for child abuse offences and a man wanted for murder.
Ullah initially denied the charges against him, but on the first day of his trial he pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle people out of the UK.
He was sentenced to two-years-and-five-months in prison yesterday [Thursday 24 March] at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
NCA senior investigating officer Chris Hill said:
“People smugglers like Ullah don’t care about safety or border security – that was evident from the fact that the crime group he was part of was happy to help individuals wanted for serious criminal offences to try and escape the UK.
“The group used both complicit drivers and some who had their trucks broken into and therefore had no idea they were carrying migrants. They looked to maximise their profits by ensuring the lorries carried people both into and out of the UK.
“We are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal gangs involved in organised immigration crime, and this investigation is one example of many which shows us doing that.”
The conviction follows a lengthy NCA investigation into people smuggling, codenamed Operation Symbolry.
A second man arrested as part of the same investigation, Mohammed Mokter Hossain, 52, of Gaynes Hill Road, Woodford Green, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to move people into and out of the UK. He is due to be sentenced following a Newton Hearing expected to take place in May 2022.
Anyone with information about this type of illegal activity, particularly lorry drivers who we know can be approached by organised criminals, should call their local police on 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/people-smuggler-jailed-as-crime-network-is-dismantled-by-the-nca
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
East London DJ ordered to give up nightclub equipment with suspected links to cyber fraud25/03/2022 13:43:00
A DJ and owner of a London nightclub has surrendered music kit bought for more than £214,000 in a NCA civil recovery case that linked the equipment to suspected cyber-enabled frauds.
Nurse jailed in landmark slavery case forced to hand over illicit earnings24/03/2022 10:25:00
A London-based nurse currently serving an 18-year prison term for trafficking Nigerian women to Europe and forcing them into sex work has been ordered to hand over almost £184,000.
Drugs trafficker in global dark web organised crime group jailed21/03/2022 12:33:00
A drugs trafficker who admitted posting dozens of packages of Class A drugs around the world as part of a global dark web organised crime group has been jailed for nine years.
New reporting regime for online child sexual abuse content announced18/03/2022 14:15:00
A legal requirement for UK companies to report child sexual abuse content on their platforms to the National Crime Agency was announced as part of the Government’s Online Safety Bill.
NCA renews appeal to maritime industry over criminal targeting17/03/2022 10:10:00
The National Crime Agency has renewed an appeal to the UK maritime industry to beware of organised crime groups targeting them to obtain small boats for people smugglers.
Serial child rapist sentenced to 20 years17/03/2022 09:10:00
A Lancashire man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting two young children
Operation Venetic: Drug smuggler jailed over 20 kilo cocaine seizure15/03/2022 10:10:00
A Manchester man has been jailed for 12 years after using the encrypted phone network EncroChat to import cocaine worth £1.6m.
Electronics haul concealed £5 million worth of cocaine15/03/2022 09:10:00
A lorry driver who hid 63 kilos of cocaine in a legitimate load of electronics has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation.