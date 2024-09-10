Home Office
|Printable version
People smuggler jailed for stashing migrants inside motorhome
A British national who attempted to smuggle 5 migrants, including a 5-year-old child, has been sentenced following a Home Office investigation.
Joshua Bynoe (29) has been jailed for 3 years after a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.
The court heard how on Monday 24 January 2019, Border Force officers conducted a search of a motorhome, driven by Bynoe, bound for the UK in Coquelles, France.
Upon searching the cabin, officers discovered 5 Afghan nationals, including a 5-year-old child, concealed inside storage benches in cramped claustrophobic conditions.
Bynoe was arrested at the scene and taken into custody by Border Force staff and Kent Police.
The court heard how Bynoe had links to a criminal smuggling gang and had concocted a scheme to smuggle the migrants in the storage compartments from Europe into the UK.
Recently (Friday 6 September 2024), at Canterbury Crown Court, Bynoe was sentenced to 3 years in prison for assisting unlawful immigration after being found guilty at an earlier hearing.
This sentencing is the latest development in an extensive investigation launched by Home Office Criminal and Financial investigators into people smuggling routes into the UK.
Home Office Head Of South East Region Criminal & Financial Investigations – Steve Blackwell recenty said:
Today’s sentencing shows that perpetrators of immigration crimes will be dealt with and prosecuted regardless of where they are located.
Bynoe recklessly put the lives of 5 people, including a child, in danger by cramming them into a vehicle for hours. His only concern was making money, working with a smuggling gang with no thought for the vulnerable people they were exploiting. He was stopped in his tracks and will now face justice for his criminal actions.
I’d like to thank my investigation team, particularly the OIC – Stacey Crockford, for their hard work on this case. We will continue pursue people smugglers who try to undermine our border security and put lives at risk for profit.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/people-smuggler-jailed-for-stashing-migrants-inside-motorhome
Latest News from
Home Office
People smuggler who left 7 migrants screaming for help jailed09/09/2024 13:10:00
A people smuggler who left 7 migrants screaming for help after cramming them into a tiny concealment in the back of his van has been jailed for 10 years.
Home Secretary sets out 'moral imperative' to stop smuggling gangs06/09/2024 15:20:00
The Home Secretary convenes ministers and law enforcement partners to destroy the gangs that undermine border security and risk lives on small boats.
Home Office will not use RAF Scampton for asylum accommodation06/09/2024 12:25:00
Plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton axed as latest assessment finds site is not value for money for the taxpayer.
Britain takes decisive action to ban 'zombie drug' xylazine04/09/2024 16:05:00
Legislation has been laid in Parliament to ban xylazine and 21 other dangerous drugs.
Crackdown to halt rise in phone thefts03/09/2024 12:25:00
Ministers pledge to crack down on ‘snatch thefts’ in a summit with tech companies.
Home Secretary statement on disorder03/09/2024 11:10:00
The Home Secretary updated the House on the response to violent disorder this summer (02 September 2024).
People smuggler who crammed 7 migrants into lorry convicted30/08/2024 12:25:00
A people smuggler who left 7 migrants requiring urgent hospital treatment after cramming them into a boiling lorry has been convicted.
People smuggler who crammed 7 migrants into lorry convicted30/08/2024 10:25:00
A people smuggler who left 7 migrants requiring urgent hospital treatment after cramming them into a boiling lorry has been convicted.