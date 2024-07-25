People smuggler who arranged spaces on Channel boat crossings jailed following NCA investigation

A prolific people smuggler has been jailed for nearly ten years for arranging Channel crossings to the UK in small boats

National Crime Agency investigators believe Albanian national Eglantin Doksani, 24, may have been responsible for transporting hundreds of people across the Channel during 2022.

Investigators identified him as an associate of Hewa Rahimpur, one of the leaders of a gang involved in moving around 10,000 people to the UK. Iranian national Rahimpur was arrested by the NCA in east London in 2022 and extradited to Belgium to face trial. He was jailed for 11 years last October.

Doksani acted as an agent for migrants, brokering spaces on boats operated by Rahimpur's network and others.

Whatsapp conversations found on Rahimpur's phone evidenced discussions around people Doksani wanted moving to the UK.

In one message Doksani, who was saved in Rahimpur's handset as Nodnol – London backwards - told Rahimpur "Pls try to do something tomorrow to send the guys because I have 10 more people waiting for me, Cash In hand." In another they discussed money, with Doksani saying "next time bro I'm gonna bring better all together for 10 people 30K £".

In a separate conversation with another suspected people smuggler recovered from Doksani's phone, they discussed pick-up locations. Doksani sent a map and co-ordinates for where his clients were waiting, at Gravelines between Calais and Dunkirk. "They are waiting near to the water bro" he said.

When NCA officers initially arrested Doksani in July 2022 he was living in a flat in the Isle of Dogs. As they arrived, a bag was seen to be thrown from a window. It was later found to contain cocaine. Electronic scales and cutting agents were also recovered from the scene. Doksani was bailed pending further enquiries.

After further evidence of his people smuggling activities were uncovered by investigators, he was arrested for a second time, this time in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

NCA officers found he'd been using a fraudulent passport used to open bank accounts, which he later used to deposit his criminal profits.

Following his second arrest, he was charged with facilitating illegal immigration, fraud, money laundering and drug supply offences.

He later pleaded guilty to seven offences, and was jailed yesterday for nine years and nine months by a judge at St Albans Crown Court. He faces deportation after serving his sentence.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said: "Doksani acted as a broker for people who wanted to come to the UK illegally, having direct contact with people smugglers operating small boats on the French and Belgian coast.

"We will never know for sure how many people he was involved in moving, but it is likely to have been hundreds.

"We do know that he and his criminal associates stood to profit from this arrangement, and didn't care that they were risking the lives of those they were transporting. Migrants were charged thousands of pounds.

"Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal gangs exploiting people for profit."