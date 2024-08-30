People smuggler who crammed 7 migrants into lorry convicted

A people smuggler who left 7 migrants requiring urgent hospital treatment after cramming them into a boiling lorry has been convicted.

Anas Al Mustafa, 43, was convicted yesterday after ferry staff discovered the migrants screaming for help inside a tiny compartment of his lorry at Newhaven Ferry Port earlier this year.

The miniscule concealment, which was only 2 metres wide, left the 6 men and 1 woman squashed alongside each other and without the ability to move their arms from their sides.

On 15 February 2024, Mustafa booked to travel on a ferry from Dieppe to Newhaven in his van. The next morning, when he arrived in the UK, the migrants were found concealed in the rear of the van behind a fitted panel, which could only be accessed by a tiny hole measuring just 22 inches.

The court heard earlier this week that the group of migrants were heard banging and calling for help in the over-heated van on board the ferry as they were starved of oxygen. They were later taken to hospital and treated for heat exhaustion.

Mustafa was arrested at the scene for trafficking people into the country illegally. As he was arrested, he frantically deleted material from his mobile phone which was discovered later as the extent of his crimes unravelled.

Officers at the scene had already identified Mustafa as someone they had stopped previously for attempting to smuggle shisha and cigarettes into the UK.

On 29 August, at Lewes Crown Court, Mustafa was found guilty of facilitating the breach of UK immigration law.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said:

This appalling incident could have easily ended in tragedy, and everyone who was squashed inside this criminal’s van is incredibly lucky to still be alive. We are sending a clear message that we will not tolerate this sort of life-threatening activity. Our new Border Security Command will work with partners across Europe to smash the business models of the criminal smuggling gangs and halt their activities long before they reach the UK.

Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigations Deputy Director, Chris Foster, said:

This conviction is a clear example of the lengths evil people smugglers will go to make cash. The lives of 7 people were put on the line after being crammed into a boiling and tiny concealment in the back of a van with no access to air. I’d like to thank my investigating teams for their work on this case. We will continue to tirelessly pursue people smugglers who undermine our border security in an attempt to trade lives for money.

Lauren Doshi, Specialist Prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: