People smuggler who left 7 migrants screaming for help jailed

A people smuggler who left 7 migrants screaming for help after cramming them into a tiny concealment in the back of his van has been jailed for 10 years.

Anas Al Mustafa, 43, was sentenced recently (06 September 2024) at Lewes Crown Court after ferry staff discovered 7 terrified migrants hidden in a 2 metre compartment of his lorry at Newhaven Ferry Port earlier this year.

Mustafa, who was travelling on a ferry from Dieppe, France to the UK, hid 7 people behind a fitted panel which was specially designed to hide the group in the rear of his van.

His victims, who were forced to stand due to the miniscule size of the gap, were left with no access to clean air, food or water for hours.

As of the recent, one of the victims, who suffered a stroke, has since developed a long-term memory issue as a result of the conditions they were placed in by Mustafa. One woman also suffered from acute kidney injuries. The rest all required urgent hospital treatment for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

On 29 August, the jury unanimously found the father of 2 guilty of facilitating the breach of UK immigration law.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, recently said:

This evil criminal put 7 people’s lives at risk for cash. It is a miracle they are still alive after the conditions they were put in at the hands of Mr Mustafa. We cannot let these criminal gangs continue to put lives on the line, which is why we are taking decisive action against those who undermine our border security. Our new Border Security Command brings together hundreds of specialist investigators who are dedicated to tackling the criminal gangs upstream before they get a chance to operate in the UK.

