Home Office
|Printable version
People smuggler who left 7 migrants screaming for help jailed
A people smuggler who left 7 migrants screaming for help after cramming them into a tiny concealment in the back of his van has been jailed for 10 years.
Anas Al Mustafa, 43, was sentenced recently (06 September 2024) at Lewes Crown Court after ferry staff discovered 7 terrified migrants hidden in a 2 metre compartment of his lorry at Newhaven Ferry Port earlier this year.
Mustafa, who was travelling on a ferry from Dieppe, France to the UK, hid 7 people behind a fitted panel which was specially designed to hide the group in the rear of his van.
His victims, who were forced to stand due to the miniscule size of the gap, were left with no access to clean air, food or water for hours.
As of the recent, one of the victims, who suffered a stroke, has since developed a long-term memory issue as a result of the conditions they were placed in by Mustafa. One woman also suffered from acute kidney injuries. The rest all required urgent hospital treatment for heat exhaustion and dehydration.
On 29 August, the jury unanimously found the father of 2 guilty of facilitating the breach of UK immigration law.
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, recently said:
This evil criminal put 7 people’s lives at risk for cash. It is a miracle they are still alive after the conditions they were put in at the hands of Mr Mustafa.
We cannot let these criminal gangs continue to put lives on the line, which is why we are taking decisive action against those who undermine our border security. Our new Border Security Command brings together hundreds of specialist investigators who are dedicated to tackling the criminal gangs upstream before they get a chance to operate in the UK.
Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigations regional lead, Chris Foster, recently said:
Today’s sentence is a clear message to the careless people smugglers who put profit over lives, we will continue to tirelessly pursue you and bring justice to those you exploit.
The victims are extremely lucky to be alive. This harrowing case shows the extraordinary lengths criminals go to to keep their business model going. My team are committed to staying one step ahead to make sure we stop them and protect lives.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/people-smuggler-who-left-7-migrants-screaming-for-help-jailed
Latest News from
Home Office
Home Secretary sets out 'moral imperative' to stop smuggling gangs06/09/2024 15:20:00
The Home Secretary convenes ministers and law enforcement partners to destroy the gangs that undermine border security and risk lives on small boats.
Home Office will not use RAF Scampton for asylum accommodation06/09/2024 12:25:00
Plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton axed as latest assessment finds site is not value for money for the taxpayer.
Britain takes decisive action to ban 'zombie drug' xylazine04/09/2024 16:05:00
Legislation has been laid in Parliament to ban xylazine and 21 other dangerous drugs.
Crackdown to halt rise in phone thefts03/09/2024 12:25:00
Ministers pledge to crack down on ‘snatch thefts’ in a summit with tech companies.
Home Secretary statement on disorder03/09/2024 11:10:00
The Home Secretary updated the House on the response to violent disorder this summer (02 September 2024).
People smuggler who crammed 7 migrants into lorry convicted30/08/2024 12:25:00
A people smuggler who left 7 migrants requiring urgent hospital treatment after cramming them into a boiling lorry has been convicted.
People smuggler who crammed 7 migrants into lorry convicted30/08/2024 10:25:00
A people smuggler who left 7 migrants requiring urgent hospital treatment after cramming them into a boiling lorry has been convicted.
Gang members sentenced in sham marriage documents scam30/08/2024 09:25:00
Members of an organised crime group were yesterday jailed for forging more than 2,000 marriage certificates to allow people to live in the UK illegally.