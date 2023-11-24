People smugglers ordered to pay over £280,000 from criminal profits in the Essex lorry deaths case

A convicted people smuggler, responsible for the manslaughter of 39 people who died in the back of a lorry in Essex, has today (24 September 2023) been ordered to pay a total of £65,157.65 to victims’ families through a Confiscation Order made by the court today.

Gheorghe Nica, 46, is the final defendant in this series of proceeds of crime confiscation hearings with total orders of £283,802.58, all to be paid by way of compensation to the families of the 39 victims.

Nica was convicted of the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese nationals aged between 15 and 44 and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and was sentenced to 27 years imprisonment at the Old Bailey on 22 January 2021 and was part of an illegal people-smuggling operation, which resulted in those deaths on 22 October 2019.

After the investigation, in which eight people have been found guilty, it was found that significant sums of money were made from this exploitation and the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division has worked with investigators to pursue these ill-gotten gains to ensure that no one profits from this horrific tragedy.

Darren Fox from the CPS said: “Nica profited from smuggling people into the country, which ended in 39 people dying in the most horrific circumstances.

“The CPS worked with the police financial investigators to identify Nica’s criminal benefit from this tragedy and what assets he currently holds.

“The Confiscation Order set by the Judge reflects all the assets available to Nica. He also made a Compensation Order for that amount to be paid to the families of the victims. We will continue to ensure that money will be paid by defendants for the proceeds of these awful crimes.”

In the last five years, 2018 to 2023, over £480 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £105m of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.