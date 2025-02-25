National Crime Agency
|Printable version
People smuggling fixer among trio jailed over Channel small boat crossings
Three men have been jailed for people smuggling offences following a National Crime Agency investigation into a group organising small boat crossings from France to the UK.
Among the trio was Birmingham-based Pistiwan Jameel, aged 55, who came to the UK from Iraq in 2002.
Jameel acted as a ‘fixer’ for his clients, brokering spaces on boats with gangs operating in northern France, and collecting payments afterwards. NCA investigators believe he was likely behind dozens of cross-Channel journeys.
NCA surveillance officers watched Jameel met one such client, Albanian national Artan Halilaj, 39, in Perry Barr, Birmingham on 1 September 2023.
A handover of cash took place, and shortly afterwards Jameel made a phone call in which he was heard to say that he had “my three passengers, all good to go, all okay”.
Artan Halilaj, who was at the time living in Southall, had himself arrived on a small boat from Belgium earlier that year. He claimed asylum, but disappeared from the hotel where he was supposed to be staying as his claim was processed by the Home Office.
Artan was organising passage for his relative Fiorentino Halilaj, 25, who crossed the Channel in a small boat the next day on 2 September. His phone was taken into the possession of the immigration authorities, but it was later handed to the NCA. It was found to contain a contact for Jameel.
Pictured: Pistiwan Jameel, Artan Halilaj and Fiorentino Halilaj
Over the following days NCA officers were able to record his side of a number of conversations Jameel had with criminal associates, in which he arranged crossings for his customers, often referring to migrants as ‘pigeons’ or ‘sticks’. On one occasion he complained that competition in the people smuggling market was driving prices down, while bragging that he had made at least two million US dollars for his criminal networks through his contacts.
Another conversation suggested that he was involved in moving a migrant to Turkey from the Middle East, and expected to earn around ten thousand US dollars from the enterprise.
Artan and Jameel were arrested by NCA officers on 23 October 2023, while Fiorentino was arrested the following day at the immigration detention centre where he was being held.
Jameel’s phone was found to contain information and messages relating to up to 50 people who had entered the UK illegally on small boats during 2022 and 2023, including images taken on boats in the Channel.
Artan and Fiorentino Halilaj were both charged with one count of facilitating illegal immigration, while Jameel was charged with two counts.
Jameel and Fiorentino both pleaded guilty, while Artan was convicted on 12 November 2024 following a week-long trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
Yesterday (Monday 24 February) at the same court Jameel was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison, Artan Halilaj was jailed for three-and-a-half years, while Fiorentino Halilaj got two-and-a-half years.
The NCA’s investigation was supported by Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigations and Border Force.
NCA Branch Commander Kevin Broadhead yesterday said:
“The scale of Pistiwan Jameel’s offending was likely far wider than just the crossings he was charged over. The information we uncovered during our investigation suggests he was prolific, and was operating over a considerable amount of time.
“The way in which he talked about the people he was smuggling and the profits he was making demonstrated he was only in it for the money. He was quite happy to risk other people’s lives in flimsy boats at sea as long as he got paid.
“Targeting smugglers like him is a priority for the NCA, and we will do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised criminal networks involved.”
The NCA is currently leading around 70 investigations into individuals or networks involved in the top tier of organised immigration crime or human trafficking, using a full range of tactics to target them.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/people-smuggling-fixer-among-trio-jailed-over-channel-small-boat-crossings
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Gangster brothers involved in cocaine theft from stash house ordered to pay back £81,00020/02/2025 09:05:00
Two brothers from an organised crime family who were jailed for their part in the theft of £1.2 million worth of cocaine from a Liverpool-based organised crime group have been ordered to payback £80,826 or spend nine months more in prison.
Man who fled to Spain after being charged with small boat people smuggling convicted18/02/2025 09:15:00
An Albanian man who went on the run to Spain to avoid standing trial for people smuggling offences has been sentenced after being extradited back to the UK.
Heathrow passenger charged following £400,000 cash find in suitcase17/02/2025 16:15:00
A man has been charged following a National Crime Agency investigation after £400,000 in cash was found in his suitcase as he attempted to fly out of the UK.
Alleged members of small boat people smuggling network arrested in UK13/02/2025 14:15:00
Six people wanted in Belgium over their suspected involvement in a major people smuggling ring following a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency and Belgian police have been arrested in the UK.
Man jailed after London drugs and cash seizure10/02/2025 11:15:00
A man who was stopped in west London and found with cocaine and £80,000 in cash has been jailed.
Migrants rescued and men convicted following international NCA investigation into people smuggling07/02/2025 11:05:00
Two men who tried to smuggle ten migrants into the UK in the back of a lorry have been convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation
Four arrested over £80m cocaine haul06/02/2025 17:20:00
Four men have been arrested and a huge haul of cocaine worth £80m recovered as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Small boat people smuggling suspects face extradition to France06/02/2025 16:20:00
Two men wanted by the French authorities for smuggling people across the Channel using small boats have been arrested in the UK by the National Crime Agency.