People smuggling fixer jailed for brokering dangerous small boat Channel crossings

An Albanian woman has been jailed for seven and a half years after a National Crime Agency investigation found that she had acted as a fixer for people smugglers arranging small boat crossings from France to the UK.

Ujeza Kurmekaj, 32, facilitated crossings for Albanian nationals before being arrested by NCA officers at her home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in October 2022.

Investigators found hundreds of messages on her phone which showed her playing a key role linking people smugglers with passengers.

She sent instructions to contacts in France on who they should pick up, with messages including ‘family one 3 women, children 14 17 12 years old’ and ‘we have here one family, man wife one child’.

Other messages indicated conditions, including ‘very bad sea’, and map location pins instructing where to pick migrants up or where boats were positioned in the Channel.

Further conversations showed individuals making contact with her to arrange crossings for their families.

Kurmekaj’s device also contained 21 images of Albanian ID cards and passports which, when checked on immigration systems, showed that nine of the individuals had arrived in the UK by small boat.

Kurmekaj was charged with facilitating illegal immigration in September and pleaded guilty to the charge at Oxford Crown Court on 3 November.

She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and will be automatically deported at the end of her jail term.

Andy MacGill, NCA senior investigating officer, yesterday said: