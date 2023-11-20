National Crime Agency
|Printable version
People smuggling fixer jailed for brokering dangerous small boat Channel crossings
An Albanian woman has been jailed for seven and a half years after a National Crime Agency investigation found that she had acted as a fixer for people smugglers arranging small boat crossings from France to the UK.
Ujeza Kurmekaj, 32, facilitated crossings for Albanian nationals before being arrested by NCA officers at her home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in October 2022.
Investigators found hundreds of messages on her phone which showed her playing a key role linking people smugglers with passengers.
She sent instructions to contacts in France on who they should pick up, with messages including ‘family one 3 women, children 14 17 12 years old’ and ‘we have here one family, man wife one child’.
Other messages indicated conditions, including ‘very bad sea’, and map location pins instructing where to pick migrants up or where boats were positioned in the Channel.
Further conversations showed individuals making contact with her to arrange crossings for their families.
Kurmekaj’s device also contained 21 images of Albanian ID cards and passports which, when checked on immigration systems, showed that nine of the individuals had arrived in the UK by small boat.
Kurmekaj was charged with facilitating illegal immigration in September and pleaded guilty to the charge at Oxford Crown Court on 3 November.
She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and will be automatically deported at the end of her jail term.
Andy MacGill, NCA senior investigating officer, yesterday said:
“Ujeza Kurmekaj played a major role as a broker, linking migrants with people smugglers who could transport them on dangerous journeys across the Channel.
“For this, she would arrange payments of hundreds of euros per person.
“Kurmekaj had little interest in the safety and security of the people she was arranging crossings for, only that she and her employers received payment.
“Disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups responsible for people smuggling is a priority for the NCA and we’ll continue to target offenders involved at every step of the journey.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/people-smuggling-fixer-jailed-for-brokering-dangerous-small-boat-channel-crossings
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Third member of criminal network who smuggled Vietnamese migrants into the UK in lorries convicted20/11/2023 11:10:00
A man has been found guilty of playing a leading role in a network smuggling Vietnamese nationals to the UK in the backs of lorries, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Member of steroid smuggling organised crime group told to hand over £9.8m proceeds of crime20/11/2023 10:20:00
The final member of a global anabolic steroid manufacture and distribution network has recently been ordered to hand over assets worth more than £9.8 million following a financial investigation by the National Crime Agency.
People smuggling lorry driver jailed for three years14/11/2023 16:15:00
A lorry driver who was caught trying to smuggle a wanted criminal out of the UK has been jailed for three years.
Pair jailed after drugs discovered within pallets of vegetables13/11/2023 10:15:00
Two men have been jailed after attempting to smuggle 600 kilos of cannabis hidden within crates of broccoli.
Pair jailed for supplying bullet cartridges and magazines to illegal gun factory13/11/2023 09:15:00
A man and a woman have been sentenced for supplying materials used to create live ammunition and pistols at an illegal gun factory following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Assistant head teacher caught with 11,500 child abuse images09/11/2023 16:15:00
An assistant head teacher from Yorkshire has pleaded guilty to making over 11,500 images and videos of child abuse following a National Crime Agency investigation.
NCA warns of abuse of gold to evade sanctions08/11/2023 16:15:00
The National Crime Agency has issued an alert to financial institutions and other members of the regulated sector warning that Russia is using gold as a means to undermine the impact of the UK sanctions regime.
London man jailed for smuggling 900,000 euros and 10 kilos of cocaine across Europe07/11/2023 14:15:00
A career criminal who trafficked drugs and dirty cash between Ireland and the Netherlands has been jailed for 21 years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.