People smuggling gang tried to use rundown boats for cross Channel migrant journeys

A trio of people smugglers who made several failed attempts to transport migrants across the Channel have been convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation.

NCA officers observed the group, which was led by 57-year-old Freddy Lawrence, from Folkestone, and assisted by his close associates Keith Baigent, 63, also from Folkestone, and 64-year-old Paul Giglia, from Cheriton.

During a 10-day period in August 2018, the men made five attempts to smuggle Vietnamese migrants from France to the UK, of which four trips were on a boat called the ‘Sorel Light’.

The group also conspired with three associates: Ronald Scott, Toby Lake and Stephen Chapman. Chapman was living in France, and acted as the point of contact overseas.

Lawrence was seen buying the vessel from a boat yard on the Norfolk Broads for £30,000, enlisting Baigent to go and fetch it for him. Baigent ignored advice from the seller to transport it by road, and instead, the boat was skippered from Norfolk to Dover by Lawrence and Scott.

Scott, Lake and Chapman were arrested shortly before the final attempt to set sail and prosecuted by French law enforcement, who were acting on information provided by the NCA’s case team. They were sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment, one year imprisonment, and two years imprisonment respectively.

During that last attempt, French police conducting surveillance near Wimereux, a coastal town between Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, spotted the Sorel Light about 100 metres from the beach.

They saw 12 people of Vietnamese origin arriving on foot at a car park in the town, who then split into several groups before gathering on the beach.

Flashes of light were seen emanating from the Sorel Light, with return signals coming from the migrants. Some of them entered the water and swam towards the boat to try and get on board, at which point the French authorities intervened.

Chapman jumped into the sea and attempted to swim away but was apprehended. Meanwhile, the person piloting the boat moved it away at speed, causing a number of French officers to fall off a ladder and into the water.

The police eventually caught up with the vessel and detained the people on board. There were 11 Vietnamese migrants, together with Lake and Scott. The twelfth migrant had fallen into the water and was also detained.

The UK-based group relied on pure chance rather than navigational experience, and would attempt to follow the cross-Channel Ferry. All the crossing attempts happened in the days before the arrests in France - from Dover, Folkestone and Ramsgate. None were successful due to repeated mechanical issues with the boats.

When the Sorel Light’s engine failed, Lawrence loaned a smaller ‘Piscator’ boat from a breakage yard in Hollingbourne, Kent, which itself broke down and had to be towed back to the UK following an attempted trip to France.

Lawrence tried to hide his criminality by using eight pay-as-you-go phones telephones, unregistered vehicles and cash payments made via third parties. He would also use his associates’ phones and leave his at unrelated locations.

He is currently serving prison time for unrelated drugs offences following an investigation by Kent Police.

Lawrence, Baigent and Giglia were arrested in October 2018. They were charged with assisting unlawful immigration in May 2022.

Lawrence pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on 24 October 2024, with Giglia and Baigent convicted at the same court on 14 and 15 November 2024 respectively.

All three men are due to be sentenced in the new year.

NCA senior investigating officer Dave Rock recently said:

“This was a completely reckless enterprise which, had it been successful, would have put migrants into grave danger given the condition of the vessels, and the lack of experience of those trying to sail them. “Lawrence and his associates were trying to navigate their way through one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, which was wilful negligence on their part. “They were perfectly happy to risk the lives of their human cargo for the sake of profit. Fortunately, we were able to work closely with our French partners to stop them. “Cases like these strengthen our resolve to dismantle the criminal networks behind organised immigration crime, and pursue every option available to save lives.”

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, recently said: