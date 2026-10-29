People smuggling network get combined jail terms of more than 84 years as final members sentenced

The final three members of a people smuggling network investigated and dismantled by the National Crime Agency were yesterday (Wednesday 28 October) sentenced.

In total 21 members of the gang, who circumvented border checks by hiding people in lorries to transport them to France, have been convicted as a result of the NCA’s work.

The sentences handed down yesterday mean the investigation has led to jail terms totalling more than 84 years combined.

One of those appearing before Canterbury Crown Court yesterday was one of the ringleaders of the East London-based gang, Shuhal Ahmed (aged 44).

He charged migrants around £1,400 each to help them evade border and immigration checks and enter France illegally. He admitted people smuggling offences and was given an eight-and-a-half year sentence.

Alongside him in the dock was Robiul Islam (50), a minicab driver who drove migrants down from London to Kent where they would rendezvous with lorries and vans planning to cross the Channel. Islam also helped organise other drivers to do the same. He was jailed for five years.

The final member of the criminal network to be sentenced was Qasim Jan (55), another minicab driver involved in transporting migrants. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Overall, the NCA were able to evidence 10 different runs intercepted between July 2025 and January 2026, with most of the people being transported in the UK legally at the time, but attempting to avoid restrictions on entering the EU.

The final sentencing hearing follows the convictions of five other men who were all found guilty of facilitating illegal immigration following a three-week trial at Canterbury Crown Court, concluding on Thursday 22 October.

They were handed jail terms of between seven and four years.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer John Turner yesterday said: