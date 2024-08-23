People smuggling ring jailed for cramming migrants in boot of car

Members of a people-smuggling ring have been jailed yesterday after being caught cramming 2 Afghan migrants into a tiny car boot.

Images show the migrants wedged into the boot as the gang tried to transport them between France and the UK.

British pensioner Rashida Ayub (69) and Afghan nationals Jumagaul Mohamadi (57) and Wshiar Sarteep (31) have yesterday been jailed for more than 10 years combined after a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester.

The court heard how on 29 January 2017, UK Border Force officers conducted a search in Coquelles, France of a Kia Sportage which was driven by Ayub and bound for the UK. During the search they found 2 Afghan nationals concealed in the boot. Ayub was arrested at the scene.

An investigation into Ayub’s finances and mobile phone data led officers to identify Mohamadi and Sarteep as further members of the smuggling operation.

At trial, the jury found the 3 guilty of facilitating the commission of a breach of UK immigration law. All 3 were remanded until sentencing today.

Ayub was sentenced to 4 years, Mohamadi to 3 years and 6 months and Sarteep to 32 months.

This sentencing is the latest development in an extensive investigation launched by Home Office Criminal and Financial investigators into people smuggling routes into the UK.

Home Office Criminal Investigation Supervisor, Paul Moran said: