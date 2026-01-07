People urged to check for financial help

Social security support can make a difference to lives.

From Shetland to the Borders, people across Scotland are being urged to check if they are eligible for financial support.

Social Security Scotland helped over 960,000 people receive the money they were entitled to in financial year 2024/25.

The organisation now delivers 17 benefit payments, including support for families on low incomes, disabled people, pensioners, young people looking for work and unpaid carers. There is also financial help for heating homes and contributing towards the cost of a funeral.

Amongst the payments is Scottish Child Payment, which is only available in Scotland. Families who receive Universal Credit, or other qualifying benefits, may be entitled to a weekly payment of £27.15 for every eligible child under 16 years of age. There is also no limit on the number of children who can benefit.

Financial support is also available for disabled people, those who have long-term health conditions or are terminally ill.

Child Disability Payment and Adult Disability Payment can help cover the extra costs disabled people face. Pension Age Disability Payment replaces Attendance Allowance in Scotland and can support disabled people aged 66 and over who need help looking after themselves or supervision to stay safe with a weekly payment of up to £110.40 a week.

Scotland's unpaid carers receive more support than anywhere else in the UK. Carer Support Payment, a payment of £83.30 per week, has replaced Carer's Allowance with more carers in full time education able to access it. Further improvements for carers, including new extra support for those caring for more than one person, will come into effect in March 2026.

Young people aged 16-24 who have been out of work for at least six months and receiving a low-income benefit may be able to get Job Start Payment. It is a one-off payment of £319.80 to help cover the cost of starting a new job.

People are urged to check if they can get social security support and can access an online benefit calculator to help them to do this. Many are available online, are free, and can provide more detail on the benefits available to an individual and how to apply.

Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:

“We know that many people are feeling the strain right now – especially after Christmas - and we don’t want anyone to miss out on the support they’re entitled to.

“That’s why we are investing in the people of Scotland with social security when they need it most. These payments can make a real difference to everyday lives, whether it’s helping with heating costs, caring responsibilities, enabling someone to be more independent or with raising a family.

“Many of our payments are available for people in and out of work, for example Adult Disability Payment is available no matter whether someone is in work or has savings. Social security is a public service that anyone may need at any point in their life. I urge people to check if they are eligible and get the help they are entitled to.”

Rebecca Fagan, Benefit and Welfare Policy Executive at Advice Direct Scotland, added:

“Every year, millions of pounds worth of vital benefits go unclaimed because people are unaware of what they may be entitled to.

“Sometimes people just assume they won’t qualify.

“At a time when many households are under significant financial pressure, it is more important than ever that people check what support is available to them.

“At Advice Direct Scotland, we see first-hand the essential support provided to people across the country through every stage of life by Social Security Scotland benefits.

“Our trusted online benefits calculator – at www.benefits.advice.scot – is a simple, confidential way to get an accurate picture of what you are entitled to.

“This type of calculator can help people make informed decisions, boost household income and act as a vital first step in accessing advice and support before problems escalate.

“Our skilled advisers are also here to help people find out what they can do to claim all the benefits that they are entitled to.

“Our advice.scot team can be reached on 0808 800 9060 or via www.advice.scot.”

Background

The number of people helped by Social Security Scotland in financial year 2024/25 is 962,525. A full report can be found at: https://www.socialsecurity.gov.scot/binaries/socialsecurity/publications/2024/06/individual-clients…

Social Security Scotland provides 17 payments delivered with dignity, fairness and respect. The full details on each payment and eligibility can be found at the webpages below:

For more details on all Social Security Scotland payments visit: Benefits - mygov.scot

To access benefit calculators to check eligibility visit: Benefit calculators - mygov.scot