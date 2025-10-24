People waiting for time-sensitive surgery get weight loss drugs on NHS

People who need to lose weight quickly because they have a serious medical condition will have access to weight loss drugs on the NHS in Wales.

People who are waiting for time-sensitive surgery or organ transplants, women seeking fertility treatment, and people with conditions such as severe asthma, severe obstructive sleep apnoea, or cancer where weight loss would improve treatment outcomes or access to therapies will have access to the weight-loss drug tirzepatide (Mounjaro).

Previously, the weight loss medication was only available on the NHS through specialist weight management services.

The new arrangements ensure people with urgent clinical needs can access treatment more quickly while arrangements for wider access are being developed.

The change follows NICE's approval of tirzepatide in December 2024 for treating obesity in adults, with an estimated 186,000 people in Wales potentially meeting the eligibility criteria.

The Welsh Government is developing a comprehensive new model to expand capacity across specialist, primary care and community settings. This will enable tirzepatide and other weight loss medications to be made available more widely while ensuring equitable access combined with wrap-around support, and prevention and early intervention at its heart.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles yesterday said:

There is considerable demand for specialist weight management services and growing pressure for access to these medications through the NHS. To help meet demand in a sustainable way, we are building capacity and capability, while ensuring people with the most urgent clinical need can access treatment without delay. This approach recognises that some people need access now.

Welsh Ministers will make further decisions about the deployment of weight loss medicines as the new clinical pathway is developed.