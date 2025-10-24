Welsh Government
|Printable version
People waiting for time-sensitive surgery get weight loss drugs on NHS
People who need to lose weight quickly because they have a serious medical condition will have access to weight loss drugs on the NHS in Wales.
People who are waiting for time-sensitive surgery or organ transplants, women seeking fertility treatment, and people with conditions such as severe asthma, severe obstructive sleep apnoea, or cancer where weight loss would improve treatment outcomes or access to therapies will have access to the weight-loss drug tirzepatide (Mounjaro).
Previously, the weight loss medication was only available on the NHS through specialist weight management services.
The new arrangements ensure people with urgent clinical needs can access treatment more quickly while arrangements for wider access are being developed.
The change follows NICE's approval of tirzepatide in December 2024 for treating obesity in adults, with an estimated 186,000 people in Wales potentially meeting the eligibility criteria.
The Welsh Government is developing a comprehensive new model to expand capacity across specialist, primary care and community settings. This will enable tirzepatide and other weight loss medications to be made available more widely while ensuring equitable access combined with wrap-around support, and prevention and early intervention at its heart.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
There is considerable demand for specialist weight management services and growing pressure for access to these medications through the NHS.
To help meet demand in a sustainable way, we are building capacity and capability, while ensuring people with the most urgent clinical need can access treatment without delay.
This approach recognises that some people need access now.
Welsh Ministers will make further decisions about the deployment of weight loss medicines as the new clinical pathway is developed.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/people-waiting-time-sensitive-surgery-get-weight-loss-drugs-nhs
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Menai Suspension Bridge to fully reopen23/10/2025 17:05:00
The Menai Suspension Bridge will reopen fully to two-way traffic from 7am Friday, October 24 following the successful completion of temporary works to address an issue in a number of bolts on the bridge.
Ambulance handover times continue improving23/10/2025 15:15:00
Ambulance handover delays have fallen to their lowest level in more than 4 years.
Next generation leads the way on Wales' climate future22/10/2025 16:10:00
Children’s ideas and pledges from Bluestone workshops will help shape Welsh Government climate action.
Prevention has the power to radically improve Wales’ health22/10/2025 15:05:00
More focus on prevention and public health is needed to improve people’s long-term health in Wales.
Wales to grasp ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity for water sector reform22/10/2025 14:05:00
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday outlined plans to fundamentally reform the way water is managed, regulated and delivered in Wales.
Major funding boost for specialist housing scheme in Llanelli22/10/2025 09:05:00
A new specialist supported housing scheme in Llanelli is nearing completion after receiving more than £600,000 from the Welsh Government’s Housing with Care Fund (HCF).
Health Secretary to hold NHS to account21/10/2025 14:05:00
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles will hold all NHS organisations to account about how they are improving care and access in a series of meetings in public.
Pressing play: innovative video games backed to score big21/10/2025 10:15:00
Twelve creative businesses awarded funding to develop cutting-edge video games and immersive experiences
A ‘Hole’ lot of fixing going on - More than 130,000 potholes fixed and prevented across Wales21/10/2025 09:15:00
More than 131,000 potholes across 266 miles of road in Wales have been fixed or prevented in the last six months.