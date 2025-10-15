People warned to stay aware of winter heating payment scams

Most winter heating payments will be paid to people automatically.

Social Security Scotland’s winter heating payments helped over half a million families warm their homes last year.



Winter Heating Payment, Child Winter Heating Payment and Pension Age Winter Heating Payment are automatic payments for almost everyone who is eligible and most people do not need to apply for these benefits.



Scam text messages are from criminals often pretending to be Social Security Scotland or another Government department. They tell people they are missing out on financial help and ask them to click a link to update their details or to apply for benefits.



Social Security Scotland will never ask for personal or financial details by text or email or ask people to reply by text or email.



Information about Social Security Scotland’s benefits is available on official channels, such as its website and social media accounts. People can also phone the helpline if they have questions.



Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville said:



“As we approach the winter months, Social Security Scotland will be giving valuable payments to thousands of people automatically to help them stay warm during colder weather.



“It is important that people remain alert to scam text messages and e-mails. Social Security Scotland will never ask people for personal or financial details by text or e-mail.



“If anyone is unsure if they are eligible or are worried they will not receive a payment they are eligible for, please get in touch with Social Security Scotland directly.”



Tips to identify scam messages:



• be suspicious of messages asking you to send money or share personal information such as passwords or bank details

• scammers try to create panic by setting a time limit or saying something frightening

• stop and think before giving out information

• don’t follow links in suspicious emails or download files

• check phone numbers and email addresses on the official websites

• use 'contact us' sections to access information and services



If you think you have been the victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately.



Report fraud to Police Scotland by calling 101.

BACKGROUND

Some people who have deferred their state pension, people who do not receive other benefits from Social Security Scotland, the Department for Work and Pensions or the Ministry of Defence or couples who have joint benefit awards may need to apply for winter heating benefits. They can check if they need to here: Check if you need to apply - mygov.scot

The deadline to apply for winter payments in 2025/26 is 31 March 2026. People may be able to apply after this date if they have a good reason for doing so.

Details about how people can contact Social Security Scotland can be found here: Contact Social Security Scotland - mygov.scot

Social Security Scotland offer free assistance to support people making applications for benefits. More details can be found here: mygov.scot/benefits-support