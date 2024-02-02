Homeless Link
|Printable version
People who are currently or have previously injected drugs urged to order a free Hep C testing kit
Hepatitis C is a bloodborne virus that can cause life-threatening liver disease and cancer. However, those infected often have no symptoms until many years later, when their liver is badly damaged. Also, when symptoms do occur, they can often be non-specific, such as tiredness or loss of appetite, so can be dismissed. Early detection and treatment can also reduce the risk of passing the virus onto others.
Hep C is spread through blood-to-blood contact, most commonly by sharing needles, syringes, or other non-sterile injecting equipment. Other people at risk of acquiring the infection are those who have been in prison and who have experienced homelessness. In 2022, 62,600 people were estimated to be living with Hep C, of them 20.1% were people who were currently or had recently injected drugs, and 64.5% were those who had previously injected drugs but were no longer injecting.
NHS England has launched a website where people can order at-home self-testing kits for Hep C. You can also take a quiz to find out whether you may have been exposed to Hep C.
We are urging homelessness services to support people at risk of acquiring Hep C to order a free test, to help identify more cases of Hep C and start people on treatment sooner.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/people-who-are-currently-or-have-previously-injected-drugs-urged-to-order-a-free-hep-c-testing-kit/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Housing First research highlights huge cross-sector impact02/02/2024 11:15:00
The trauma of long-term homelessness, poverty and social exclusion means a small but significant cohort of people see their needs consistently unmet by traditional homelessness services. These individuals typically have significantly worse physical and mental health compared to both the general public and other people experiencing homelessness. This is exacerbated by the cycles of rough sleeping, temporary accommodation, prison stays and hospital admissions that often mark their lives.
Meeting people where they are: outreach principles to support people sleeping rough01/02/2024 10:25:00
Rough sleeping outreach services are designed to meet people where they are, both geographically and emotionally. As FEANTSA states, outreach “is the work done with (not for or to) people experiencing homelessness, which happens outside the traditional settings of homelessness services”. Outreach is a more flexible approach to support compared to building based services, with the ability to target the most marginalised people.
Devastating rough sleeping increase in London as underfunded homelessness services struggle31/01/2024 14:20:00
On 31 January, the CHAIN homelessness database published its quarterly report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between October and December 2023. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.
New episode of Going Beyond podcast discuses the importance of adopting harm-reduction approaches to support23/01/2024 12:20:00
People that use drugs on their own are most at risk, with over half of all fatal overdoses being those who used alone. There are several things that we can all do to make people safer, including promoting harm reduction within homelessness services.
Homeless Link signs joint letter to protect homelessness services from decommissioning17/01/2024 16:05:00
Homeless Link has co-written and signed a joint letter to the Homelessness Minister Felicity Buchan expressing concern at the number of county councils currently proposing to decommission non-statutory homelessness funding.
Criminal Justice Bill Update17/01/2024 15:05:00
Early last month, we published a blog discussing ‘Why homelessness services should be concerned about the Criminal Justice Bill’. Since then we have added our voice to the sector’s calls to amend the bill, imploring the Government not to further criminalise homelessness and to maintain their commitment to repeal the Vagrancy Act without the need for replacement legislation.
Funding opportunity for smaller organisations16/01/2024 09:10:15
Seven Friends Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are open for funding to be awarded in late Spring 2024.
Key workers – let’s talk cancer screening10/01/2024 10:05:00
As part of Homeless Link’s ongoing work with the Health and Wellbeing Alliance, the Homeless Health Consortium* are talking about how cancer screening can work better for people experiencing homelessness.