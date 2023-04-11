Cabinet Office
People who will play historic roles at the heart of the Coronation Service announced
Details of individuals with historic claims to take part in the Coronation have been revealed.
- Participants announced refer to the 13 roles that are subject to historic claims for the Coronation Service
- People chosen because they have successfully proved their historic claim to take part
- Recipients of honours from all walks of life invited to attend Westminster Abbey on the day
The names of 13 individuals and organisations who will play important historic ceremonial roles in the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort on May 6 have been announced.
All claims were considered by the Coronation Claims Office, within the Cabinet Office, which took advice from senior legal, ceremonial and ecclesiastical experts.
Those chosen showed evidence that their claim related to a historic customary service performed at previous Coronations.
In addition, those chosen to take on the roles proved that they are the established office holders or the holders of the relevant title or land to perform the task.
Those who will have roles in the Coronation Service are as follows:
- The Earl of Erroll
- Barons of the Cinque Ports
- Clerk of the Crown in Chancery (Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice)
- The Lord Great Chamberlain
- Lord Hastings
- The Earl of Loudoun
- The Bishop of Durham
- The Bishop of Bath and Wells
- The Dean and Chapter of the Collegiate Church of St Peter
- The Lord Mayor of London
- The Earl of Dundee
- The Lord Lyon King of Arms & Heralds and Pursuivants of Scotland
- The Walker Trust (Episcopal Archbishop of Edinburgh)
The news comes after it has been announced that people from all walks of life who have been awarded British Empire Medals for their service to the community have been invited to attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey.
In addition, 400 young people representing charitable organisations, nominated by The King and The Queen Consort and the UK Government, will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation Service and Procession from St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, by kind permission of the Dean and Chapter of Westminster.
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, recently said:
These roles are steeped in history - in some cases dating back 800 years - so it will be wonderful to see these centuries-old traditions played out on Coronation Day.
Those given Coronation roles will be at the heart of this historic ceremony, but of course the entire nation will have its part to play in events up and down the country, in what promises to be a weekend to remember.
The historic roles in the Coronation ceremony include:
The Lord Great Chamberlain – One of the Officers of State, the Lord Great Chamberlain had traditionally played a major role in Coronations. For the Coronation in May, the Lord Great Chamberlain will take part in the investing of The King with the regalia – the Crown Jewels.
The Dean and Chapter of the Collegiate Church of St Peter will hold the ceremony and instruct the monarch in the forms, rites and ceremonies.
The Earl of Erroll will also bear a silver baton or staff as Lord High Constable of Scotland, while the Bishop of Durham and Bishop of Bath and Wells will be Bishop Assistant to The King, the Earl of Dundee will carry the Quartering of the Standard (Scotland) in Procession, The Lord Lyon King of Arms & Heralds and Pursuivants of Scotland will be part of The King’s procession and the Clerk of the Crown in Chancery, will record the proceedings.
The Barons of the Cinque Ports, a historic group of representatives of 14 coastal towns in South East England, will also attend the ceremony, as will a member of the Walker Trustees - the Episcopal Bishop of Edinburgh, who previously performed the role of Usher of the White Rod.
Those selected through the Coronation Claims process are only a small proportion of the people participating in the Coronation. Other participants will be announced in the coming weeks.
