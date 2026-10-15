People with a ‘good ear’ for sounds make better language learners

People who are better at noticing fine details in sound – known as auditory precision – can master the pronunciation of new languages faster and more accurately than other learners, a new study finds.

Even when hearing a human voice, some people’s brains do not immediately treat new sounds as ‘language’, instead they understand them as unfamiliar acoustic signals. This ability may be one of the keys to successfully mastering pronunciation of a new language.

Researchers from UCL and Tohoku University measured the auditory precision of 67 Japanese learners of English by measuring their ability to detect slight acoustic differences, such as changes in pitch, length and tone, in non-speech sounds.

They then used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) technology to measure the participants’ brain activity as they tried to distinguish between the English vowels /æ/ (like the ‘a’ in ‘cat’) and /ʌ/ (like the ‘uh’ in ‘cup’). Neither of these sounds map directly on to Japanese vowels.

In a second task, the participants distinguished similar subtle differences in non-speech sounds.

The results, published in The Journal of Experimental Psychology: General showed that learners with higher auditory precision relied less on the brain’s left sensorimotor system (involved in language processing) when processing foreign-language sounds. Their brain activity patterns were similar to those that occur when the brain processes non-speech sounds. With less interference from pre-existing patterns of their native language, it was simpler for these learners to accurately process new sounds.

In contrast, the fMRI results showed learners with lower auditory precision relied more on the brain’s left sensorimotor network when listening to foreign-language sounds. They used the pronunciation patterns of their native-language when processing unfamiliar foreign-language sounds.

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