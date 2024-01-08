People with jobs reminded they can qualify for Scottish benefits

Payments not just for those out of work

As many people return to their jobs following the festive break, those in part-time and full-time work have been reminded that they can qualify for Scottish Government benefits.

People in work can receive many of the payments administered by Social Security Scotland, including those designed to help low-income families.

The Scottish Government also delivers Job Start Payment – a one-off payment to help young people who haven’t been working meet the costs of starting a new job.

In Scotland, around one in three people getting Universal Credit are in work, and Universal Credit is a qualifying benefit for several other payments.

Thousands of working people get Scottish Child Payment and the other benefits which make up Social Security Scotland’s five family payments.

These consist of three Best Start Grants – Pregnancy & Baby Payment, Early Learning Payment and School Age Payment – and Best Start Foods.

People with jobs can also qualify for Adult Disability Payment, with qualification not based on employment or income, and one-off payments including Winter Heating Payment and Funeral Support Payment.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley Anne Somerville said:

“In January there are lots of people starting new jobs or returning to work for the first time in a while and I’d urge them to check what benefits they may be eligible for. “I’d particularly highlight the support available to young people starting in work via Job Start Payment. “This one-off payment can make a difference with the costs of getting up and running in a new job and again we want to make sure it reaches as many eligible people as possible. “We are helping people across Scotland through the cost-of-living crisis by committing £6.1 billion in social security benefits and payments. That’s £1.1 billion more than the Block Grant Adjustment received due to spend on comparable benefits by the UK Government.”

Background

Job Start payment helps with the costs of starting a new job such as paying for travel, work clothes or childcare. Eligible people receive a one-off payment of £294.70 or £471.50 if they are a main carer of any children.

It is available to those between the age of 16 to 24 who are already getting qualifying benefits and have been out of paid work for six months prior to finding a job. Care leavers can apply for a further year (up to the day before their 26th birthday) and only need to be out of work and receiving a qualifying benefit on the day of the job offer, not for the previous 6 months.

Social Security Scotland administers 14 benefits on behalf of the Scottish Government: