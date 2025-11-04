Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Perinatal care package continues to deliver
A package of measures aimed at boosting care for preterm babies and their families continues to deliver improvements five years after its introduction.
The Optimisation Care Bundle is a set of nine clinical interventions promoted by Health Innovation North West Coast and Health Innovation Manchester in the North West.
In the last year, 5,275 interventions were delivered in the region compared with 5,000 the year before as part of the national Maternity and Neonatal Safety Improvement Programme (MatNeoSIP).
The North West health innovation networks work alongside the North West Neonatal Operational Delivery Network and maternity and neonatal units to promote the interventions.
There is strong evidence that babies who receive all nine interventions experience better outcomes. In the last 12 months in the North West:
- 88 per cent of babies were born in the right place
- 91 per cent of mothers with babies born at less than 30 weeks received magnesium sulphate
- 96 per cent of eligible babies received magnesium sulphate.
A week-long series of events begins on 10 November at Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust to celebrate best practice, highlight successes and share experiences.
Dr Alex Cleator, Consultant Neonatologist at Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust, said:
“Five years on, the optimisation pathway is delivering real results.
“Our collaboration with MatNeoSIP and regional teams continues to drive innovation and quality improvement. This year’s Optimisation Week builds on our achievements, with a renewed focus on the antenatal period and sustaining the progress we’ve made for families across the North West.”
Caroline Finch, Programme Manager for the Patient Safety Collaborative at Health Innovation Manchester, added:
“The success of this work is down to the collaborative approach we’ve been able to develop. The teams come together regularly to exchange ideas and share best practice for the benefit of mothers and babies.
“We’re looking forward to making even more improvements in the coming months.”
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Perinatal-care-package-continues-to-deliver
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Partnerships pave the way to better outcomes29/10/2025 09:10:00
The incoming chief executive of NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria has urged health and care leaders to strengthen cross-sector partnerships to help the region tackle its most intractable challenges.
Hospitals trial test to speed up diagnosis of children with infections28/10/2025 09:10:00
An innovative 15-minute blood test which can fast-track the diagnosis of children with potentially life-threatening conditions is being trialled by the NHS in Liverpool this winter.
Novartis partnership opportunity for “best access to the best care”24/10/2025 12:25:00
Senior health and life science leaders from across Cheshire and Merseyside (C&M), Novartis UK and the Office for Life Sciences, met in Liverpool for a full day of in-person learning to set ambitions and agree priorities for an exciting new partnership.
Health Innovation North 2025: Innovation in a time of change08/10/2025 10:25:00
The four northern Health Innovation Networks were proud to come together in Leeds on 1 Oct 2025 to convene the second Health Innovation North conference.
Empowering patients and upskilling clinicians to tackle overprescribing03/10/2025 12:25:00
As the Health Innovation Network’s Polypharmacy: Getting the Balance Right programme draws to a close, a suite of new reports highlights its transformative impact on patient safety and clinical practice across England.
Nuclear industry shares experience in robotics innovation26/09/2025 09:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast’s business development and digital teams recently visited RAICo (Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Collaboration) in Whitehaven, Cumbria to learn about the UK nuclear industry’s development of robotic technology to meet needs for the a wide range of nuclear decommissioning sites (including the nearby Sellafield site) and fusion engineering projects.
Accelerator aims to boost established innovations15/09/2025 16:20:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has launched the second year of its accelerator programme. We are welcoming 10 innovators to join us for 16 weeks of engaging, expert guidance.
Business support drives economic growth10/09/2025 09:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has helped create or safeguard 59 jobs while securing £17.7m of investment for companies in our region in the last year.