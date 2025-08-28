Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Permanent Council Decision on closure of the OSCE Minsk structures: UK statement to the OSCE
Chargé d’Affaires James Ford congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on the recent progress made towards a peace agreement, and confirms UK support for the adoption of a Permanent Council Decision on the closure of the OSCE Minsk structures.
The United Kingdom congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on the recent progress made in their peace process, including during the summit held in Washington on 8 August. The meeting between President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan, culminating in the signing of a Joint Declaration, marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of lasting peace in the South Caucasus. We also congratulate the US for its leadership and commitment in helping to facilitate this breakthrough.
The UK commends the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan for their courage and commitment to reconciliation, and we thank the staff in the OSCE structures for their decades of dedicated mediation and support. The UK encourages both sides to work constructively towards the full signature of a peace agreement and to remain steadfast in their commitment to long-term peace and stability.
We also encourage continued collaboration between Armenia, Azerbaijan and the OSCE in areas of mutual interest, including confidence-building, regional stability, and human rights. The UK stands ready to support future efforts that promote peace, prosperity and cooperation in the region.
The UK therefore fully supports the Permanent Council Decision recommending the adoption of a Ministerial Council Decision on the closure of the OSCE Minsk structures, including the financial resources and procedures set out by the Finnish Chairpersonship-in-Office in response to the Joint Appeal by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan circulated on 11 August.
Thank you, Madam Chair.
