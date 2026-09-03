Pessimism fades, but momentum still weak ahead of Budget – CBI Growth Indicator

Firms across the private sector expect momentum to remain weak in the run up to the new Chancellor’s first Budget in October – but businesses’ overall outlook is the least pessimistic in almost two years, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator report.

While firms across the private sector still expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -11%), expectations are the least negative since November 2024. The improvement in the outlook is driven primarily by business and professional services firms, who expect volumes to be broadly unchanged (-3%), and manufacturers predicting only a modest fall in output (-7%). However, activity is expected to fall more significantly among distribution (-21%) and consumer services firms (-31%).

The modest improvement in the outlook comes as private sector activity fell in the three months to August (-23%), broadly in line with the average pace of decline reported since late 2024. All sub-sectors reported falling activity.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, yesterday said: