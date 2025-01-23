Pesticide emergency authorisation denied for 2025 to protect bees

An emergency authorisation for Cruiser SB, a neonicotinoid pesticide, will not be granted

An emergency application for the use of a neonicotinoid pesticide on sugar beet in England will not be granted, the Government has confirmed today (Thursday 23 January).

This is the first time in five years that an emergency authorisation of Cruiser SB – which contains the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam – has not been approved for use on sugar beet.

There is clear and abundant evidence that this neonicotinoid is extremely toxic to pollinators such as bees. Even at doses that are not directly fatal to bees, it can cause cognitive problems impacting foraging abilities and the productivity of hives.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said:

“Britain is currently one of the most nature depleted countries in the world.

“This government is committed to protecting bees from toxic neonicotinoid pesticides, while working with our farmers to find new ways to protect crops and support a profitable farming sector.

“We recognise the threat that virus yellows can pose to sugar beet growers, and we will continue to support industry to develop alternatives to neonicotinoids on sugar beet that are effective at high levels of yellows virus infection.”

The decision is based on robust assessments of environmental, health and economic risks and benefits, and advice from Defra’s Chief Scientific Adviser, its economists, the Health and Safety Executive and the UK Expert Committee on Pesticides.

The government has provided research funding through the Farming Futures Fund to look at the potential for precision breeding in producing virus-resistant varieties of sugar beet.

Defra is committed to supporting farmers to tackle pests effectively and sustainably. We will continue to help farmers to use Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques through the Sustainable Farming Incentive – IPM can help reduce the need for chemical pesticides while boosting crop health and resilience.

