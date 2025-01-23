Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Pesticide emergency authorisation denied for 2025 to protect bees
An emergency authorisation for Cruiser SB, a neonicotinoid pesticide, will not be granted
An emergency application for the use of a neonicotinoid pesticide on sugar beet in England will not be granted, the Government has confirmed today (Thursday 23 January).
This is the first time in five years that an emergency authorisation of Cruiser SB – which contains the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam – has not been approved for use on sugar beet.
There is clear and abundant evidence that this neonicotinoid is extremely toxic to pollinators such as bees. Even at doses that are not directly fatal to bees, it can cause cognitive problems impacting foraging abilities and the productivity of hives.
Environment Minister Emma Hardy said:
“Britain is currently one of the most nature depleted countries in the world.
“This government is committed to protecting bees from toxic neonicotinoid pesticides, while working with our farmers to find new ways to protect crops and support a profitable farming sector.
“We recognise the threat that virus yellows can pose to sugar beet growers, and we will continue to support industry to develop alternatives to neonicotinoids on sugar beet that are effective at high levels of yellows virus infection.”
The decision is based on robust assessments of environmental, health and economic risks and benefits, and advice from Defra’s Chief Scientific Adviser, its economists, the Health and Safety Executive and the UK Expert Committee on Pesticides.
The government has provided research funding through the Farming Futures Fund to look at the potential for precision breeding in producing virus-resistant varieties of sugar beet.
Defra is committed to supporting farmers to tackle pests effectively and sustainably. We will continue to help farmers to use Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques through the Sustainable Farming Incentive – IPM can help reduce the need for chemical pesticides while boosting crop health and resilience.
Additional information:
- An application for emergency authorisation to use Cruiser SB on the sugar beet crop in England for 2025 to control aphids carrying the virus yellows complex was received from British Sugar and the National Farmers’ Union.
- £5 billion was set aside in the Budget for farming over two years, including the single biggest amount of money ever allocated for sustainable food production and nature recovery.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pesticide-emergency-authorisation-denied-for-2025-to-protect-bees
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Seasonally vector low period for bluetongue begins23/01/2025 13:10:00
UK Chief Veterinary Officer announces we are now in the seasonally vector low period for bluetongue virus.
Government backs local plans for clean air in Greater Manchester23/01/2025 11:10:00
Drivers in Greater Manchester will not face additional charges as the area is set to benefit instead from an £86 million scheme to clean up the region’s air
Planning proposals to unblock vital infrastructure and drive nature’s recovery22/01/2025 16:25:00
A new Nature Restoration Fund will accelerate infrastructure projects and enable developers to meet their environmental obligations faster.
New measures to curb underwater noise and accelerate renewable energy22/01/2025 10:10:10
The rules stipulate underwater explosions and construction should be achieved through low-noise methods, accelerating offshore wind projects by preventing building delays.
PackUK – pEPR scheme administrator launched21/01/2025 15:10:00
PackUK launched to deliver the UK’s Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging (pEPR).
UK and Ukraine agree cutting-edge scheme to protect food security21/01/2025 12:10:00
The Grain Verification Scheme will help track stolen grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.
Norfolk farmer fined for taking water during summer drought20/01/2025 11:20:00
A Norfolk farmer with a history of environmental offending has been fined for taking and using more water than permitted.
Statement on Foot and Mouth Disease16/01/2025 11:20:00
Minister Zeichner's opening statement on Food and Mouth Disease (15 January 2024).