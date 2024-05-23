National Crime Agency
Peter Virdee charged with bribing a foreign official
A man wanted in relation to a multi-million pound NCA bribery investigation has been charged alongside the company of which he is a director.
Peter Virdee, 50, also known as Hardip Singh, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court today (23 May 2024) where he was charged with bribing a foreign public official. It is alleged that between January 2015 and July 2017 he bribed Asot Michael, a Member of Parliament and Government Minister of Tourism, Economic Development Investment and Energy for Antigua and Barbuda, to benefit PV Energy Ltd, the company he is a director of.
PV Energy ltd was simultaneously charged with failing to prevent bribery in relation to the same offences.
Peter Virdee was bailed to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 20 June 2024.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/peter-virdee-charged-with-bribing-a-foreign-official
