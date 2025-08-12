Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Pets for heroes: new measures to transform military housing into family homes
Armed Forces families will benefit from new freedoms to keep pets, decorate and personalise their houses, and run businesses from home.
- Forces families living in military housing will enjoy greater freedoms to make their house feel more like home.
- The new Consumer Charter will cut the red tape and make it easier for families to own pets, decorate properties and run businesses from their homes.
- Reforms follow the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) commitment of more than £1.5 billion extra for forces family housing, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.
Thousands of Armed Forces families will benefit from new freedoms to keep pets and personalise their homes as part of the Government’s commitment to improve forces housing.
The measures, announced recently (10 August 2025), include greater freedoms to own pets, decorate and personalise houses, and run businesses from home.
The latest improvements to military family housing — some already in effect from 9 August — mark a key milestone in delivering the Government’s new Consumer Charter. Defence Secretary John Healey has pledged to put forces families at the heart of defence housing reform, vowing to “stop the rot” and raise standards across service accommodation nationwide.
The Charter is part of the forthcoming Defence Housing Strategy, which will set out plans for a generational renewal of forces housing, helping renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and supporting the Government’s Plan for Change.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP recently said:
Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe every day. But for too long, military families have lived in substandard housing without basic consumer rights.
These new measures are a key milestone as we deliver on our Consumer Charter to stop the rot in military accommodation and ensure our heroes and their loved ones live in houses they can truly call home.
By introducing greater freedoms, including pet ownership, we are ensuring forces families up and down the UK can live and work in homes fit for modern life.
Until now, military families faced a lengthy and bureaucratic approval process to own pets. From this week, they can keep up to two dogs, cats or smaller pets without needing permission — recognising the vital role pets play in family life and mental wellbeing.
The comfort and companionship that pets provide is especially important for military families, whose partner or parent may be away for many months at a time on deployment. Safeguards remain in place to protect the welfare of animals and support families if any issues arise.
Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns, recently said:
As a dog owner and Royal Marine who served for 24 years, much of it in Service accommodation, I’m delighted to be making it easier for our dedicated personnel to own family pets.
Recognising the unique demands of Service family life, it is also right that we make it easier for family members to run businesses from military housing.
Another measure, that comes into effect this week, involves streamlining processes for service family members running a business from their home, ensuring a standardised approach across the UK. Those already running a business will also benefit from a named housing officer, who can offer advice and support on processes, delivering on another promise set out in the Consumer Charter.
In the future, families will also have more freedom to decorate their houses. This could include adding wireless wall lamps and decorative decals for creative wall designs or borders.
Improvements to housing are underpinned by an investment of more than £7 billion this Parliament in military accommodation, which includes an extra £1.5 billion through the Strategic Defence Review to support urgent repairs and the long-term renewal of military family homes across the UK. This record investment follows the Government’s landmark deal to bring back 36,000 military homes into public ownership, as part of the Prime Minister’s pledge to deliver homes fit for heroes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pets-for-heroes-new-measures-to-transform-military-housing-into-family-homes
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Scotland at the heart of defence investment as small and medium businesses get a seat at the table11/08/2025 15:15:15
The contribution of Scottish SMEs to the UK’s national security was recognised during a roundtable held recently (07 August 2025) at Edinburgh’s Queen Elizabeth House, chaired by Defence Minister Lord Coaker following his visit to the Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo.
Armed Forces to mark VJ Day 80 with flypasts, music and commemorations around the world11/08/2025 10:15:00
VJ Day 80 celebrations will include flypasts, music and commemorations across the globe.
New UK esports collaboration to boost digital and cyber skills30/07/2025 10:15:00
The new partnership with International Defence Esports Games will improve Armed Forces digital talent, while an annual summit will focus on education, recruitment and skills, including AI.
UK high-altitude research and intelligence balloon soars to new heights29/07/2025 10:15:00
The UK has successfully trialed high-altitude balloons which can conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Joint Statement on the Australia-UK Nuclear-Powered Submarine Partnership and Collaboration Treaty28/07/2025 13:15:00
On 26 July 2025 in Geelong, Australia, the Honourable Richard Marles MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Australia and the Right Honourable John Healey MP, Secretary of State for Defence, United Kingdom (UK) signed the bilateral Nuclear-Powered Submarine Partnership and Collaboration Treaty (the Geelong Treaty) at the UK-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Geelong, Victoria.
Statement on Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) July 202525/07/2025 16:12:00
Joint statement from UK and Australia on the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) July 2025
AUKUS treaty deepens UK-Australia defence partnership to generate £20 billion in trade and create 7,000 new jobs25/07/2025 15:17:15
Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary in Australia alongside UK’s Carrier Strike Group – demonstrating government’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Statement on the meeting of the Defence Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Türkiye24/07/2025 13:15:00
The Defence Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Türkiye yesterday reaffirmed the strength of the UK-Türkiye partnership.
UK and Türkiye agree big step towards multi-billion-pound export of Typhoon fighter jets23/07/2025 15:20:00
A multi-billion-pound export deal of Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye – which could secure thousands of skilled UK jobs – is a significant step closer today, following the signing of an agreement that will also strengthen the UK-Türkiye partnership.