Pharmacies in Wales to provide 2 new national services to treat sore throats and UTIs
Two extra services to treat common conditions without a prescription from the pharmacy will be available from most community pharmacies across Wales.
The Welsh Government is investing an extra £6 million in community pharmacies to make the sore throat test and treat and the urinary tract infection (UTI) services available in 99% of pharmacies ahead of the winter.
The roll-out of the services will help to give people access to free NHS care without a GP appointment and ensure the NHS maximises the skills and expertise of pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians.
The award-winning sore throat test and treat service and the new UTI service, which was introduced last summer, will be available nationally, from 4 June and 1 October, respectively.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:
Community pharmacies play a vital role in providing healthcare across Wales. This extra investment ensures they can continue serving communities effectively.
This agreement will ensure the national roll-out of the proven sore throat test and treat service alongside the new UTI service.
These programmes are part of our commitment to ensuring people can receive care closer to home, expanding access to these services will mean even more people in Wales can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time.
The extra investment in community pharmacy follows discussions between Welsh Government, Community Pharmacy Wales and NHS Wales.
