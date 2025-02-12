Welsh Government
|Printable version
Phase 2 works to begin on Menai Suspension Bridge
The next stage of works to fully restore the Menai Suspension Bridge are set to commence on 3 March.
The phase two works will include painting of the underdeck, upgraded lighting and some final structural repairs in preparation for the bridge’s 200th anniversary in 2026.
During this period, the bridge will remain open with traffic management in place to reduce disruption to local residents. The 7.5 tonne weight restriction will also be reintroduced during this time to ‘free up’ capacity on the bridge so that temporary works platforms and necessary equipment can be installed to carry out the works.
Motorists are urged to adhere to the weight restriction and plan ahead.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates yesterday said:
Every effort is being made to minimise further disruption to communities on both sides of the bridge. Following feedback, we paused phase two to reduce the impact on businesses over the Christmas period and increase resilience during periods of severe weather. This has proved to be beneficial during recent storms when the Britannia Bridge was fully closed.
We would also expect better weather for phase two to continue from March onwards.
I would like to thank once again those affected for their patience as we make final preparations to restore the bridge to its finest state in time for its 200th anniversary in January 2026.
More information is available here.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/phase-2-works-begin-menai-suspension-bridge
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Reeling in the benefits off Wales’ first Bluefin Tuna Fishery12/02/2025 16:10:00
World Class fishing to be found off the west Wales coast.
Scheme to boost numbers of Welsh speaking teachers now open12/02/2025 15:10:00
Now open for applications, the ‘Cynllun Pontio’ programme is aimed at attracting Welsh-speaking teachers to secondary schools in Wales.
£13.7 million to transform services and cut ADHD and autism waiting times12/02/2025 14:05:00
A further £13.7 million will be invested to improve neurodivergence services and reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales.
New curbs on unhealthy food promotions to tackle Wales' rising obesity levels12/02/2025 12:10:00
Regulations to restrict the promotion and placement of foods high in fat, salt and sugar was laid in the Senedd yesterday, marking a crucial step in Wales’ fight against rising obesity levels.
More than 50% of brand-new trains are running as part of £800m investment12/02/2025 09:05:00
More than 50% of brand-new trains are now running on the Wales and Border lines with more coming down the tracks this year.
New standards to improve maternity and neonatal care in Wales11/02/2025 16:05:00
The Health Secretary will today set out new standards and expectations for high-quality and safe maternity and neonatal services.
Safer Internet Day 2025: Welsh pupils become ‘scam-smart'11/02/2025 14:05:00
Pupils aged 7 to 11 at Griffithstown Primary School in Pontypool are being taught how to recognise signs of an online scam, like offers that are ‘too good to be true’ or requests for personal information.
Trials to make voting more accessible begin11/02/2025 12:15:00
The Welsh Government is working with a sight loss charity to improve the voting experience for disabled people by launching a series of accessible voting trials in Wales.
Pride events bringing communities together across Wales11/02/2025 11:05:00
With LGBT+ History Month underway, communities across Wales are looking forward to a season of Pride celebrations in the coming months.
Full circle for former apprentice turned government Minister11/02/2025 09:05:00
The minister responsible for apprenticeship policy in Wales returned this week to the college where he himself studied as an apprentice to celebrate Apprenticeship Week and extol the benefits of this route into employment.