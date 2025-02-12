Phase 2 works to begin on Menai Suspension Bridge

The next stage of works to fully restore the Menai Suspension Bridge are set to commence on 3 March.

The phase two works will include painting of the underdeck, upgraded lighting and some final structural repairs in preparation for the bridge’s 200th anniversary in 2026.

During this period, the bridge will remain open with traffic management in place to reduce disruption to local residents. The 7.5 tonne weight restriction will also be reintroduced during this time to ‘free up’ capacity on the bridge so that temporary works platforms and necessary equipment can be installed to carry out the works.

Motorists are urged to adhere to the weight restriction and plan ahead.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates yesterday said:

Every effort is being made to minimise further disruption to communities on both sides of the bridge. Following feedback, we paused phase two to reduce the impact on businesses over the Christmas period and increase resilience during periods of severe weather. This has proved to be beneficial during recent storms when the Britannia Bridge was fully closed. We would also expect better weather for phase two to continue from March onwards. I would like to thank once again those affected for their patience as we make final preparations to restore the bridge to its finest state in time for its 200th anniversary in January 2026.

