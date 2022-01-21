Welsh Government
Phased easing of Covid restrictions to continue – First Minister
Wales will complete the move to alert level 0 on 28 January, First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday confirmed, unless the public health situation changes for the worse.
He said the phased plan to gradually relax the alert level 2 measures and move back to alert level 0 will continue.
The latest public health data suggests Wales has passed the peak of the omicron wave and coronavirus cases are falling back to levels similar to those seen earlier in the autumn. There have also been reductions in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital.
As of today (Friday 21 January), Wales will move to alert level 0 for all outdoor activities.
This means:
- Crowds will be able to return to outdoor sporting events.
- There will be no limits on the number of people who can take part in outdoor activities and events.
- Outdoor hospitality will be able to operate without the additional measures required introduced in December, such as the rule of 6 and 2m social distancing
- The Covid Pass will continue to be required for entry to larger outdoor events attended by more than 4,000 people, if unseated, or 10,000 people when seated.
- The Covid Pass is required in all cinemas, theatres and concert halls which are currently open.
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
The latest figures show we have passed the omicron peak and we can continue to lift the alert level 2 protections as part of our careful and phased plan.
We will lift the limits on the number of people who can gather for outdoor events. We remain cautiously confident the public health situation is heading in the right direction and next week we will be able to complete the move to alert level 0, unless the situation changes for the worse.
We are in this position thanks to the efforts of everyone in Wales and our fantastic vaccination programme. It is important that everyone continues to follow the rules and the guidance to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including taking up the offer of a booster vaccine if they haven’t already done so.
On Friday 28 January, Wales will complete the move to alert level 0.
This means:
- Nightclubs will re-open.
- Businesses, employers and other organisations must continue to undertake a specific coronavirus risk assessment and take reasonable measures to minimise the spread of coronavirus.
- The general requirement of 2m social distancing in all premises open to the public and workplaces will be removed.
- The rule of 6 will no longer apply to gatherings in regulated premises, such as hospitality, cinemas and theatres.
- Licensed premises will no longer need to only provide table service and collect contact details.
- Working from home will remain part of advice from the Welsh Government but it will no longer be a legal requirement.
The Covid Pass will continue to be required to enter larger indoor events, nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls.
The self-isolation rules for everyone who tests positive for Covid and the face-covering rules, which apply in most public indoor places will remain in force after 28 January.
The next 3-weekly review of the coronavirus regulations will be carried out by 10 February, when the Welsh Government will review all the measures at alert level 0.
