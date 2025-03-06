PhD student found guilty of raping 10 women

A PhD student at the University College London has been convicted of the rape of 10 women.

Zhenhao Zou, 28, was charged with 35 offences which included 11 counts of rape as well as three counts of voyeurism, 12 counts of possession of extreme pornographic images, one of false imprisonment and eight of possession of drugs with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Over the course of the four-week trial, prosecutors set about presenting the evidence proving Zou was a serial rapist who relied on drugs, namely 1,4 Butanediol, to incapacitate his victims before carrying out his attacks.

Zou used social media platforms and dating websites to target the women, often fellow students from London, and then arrange to meet up with them.

The jury at the Inner London Crown Court heard how Zou would secretly film his attacks using a mobile device and hidden cameras. Jurors were then shown evidence found on SD cards at Zou’s accommodation which showed him raping unconscious women in London and in China.

Saira Pike, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to the courageous women who came forward to report Zhenhao Zou’s heinous crimes. They have been incredibly strong and brave – there is no doubt that their evidence helped us to secure yesterday’s verdict.

“Zou is a serial rapist and a danger to women.

“Being part of the prosecution team on this case has been incredibly challenging, having to review the evidence and see what he did to women, many of whom were unconscious and rendered defenceless by the drugs he had given them.

“The prosecution team has worked with the police for over a year to pick apart an unprecedented amount of footage and web chats showing his meticulous planning and the horrifying execution of his crimes.

“In some instances, we have not been able to identify Zou’s victims. Without knowing who these women are, we have not been able to support them through a deeply distressing period of time.

“We have always been determined to seek justice for both the unidentified and identified victims in this case. We used an evidence-led approach that relied on the video recordings of Zou to ensure this dangerous predator faced justice.

“I am pleased that the jury has found Zou guilty of all 11 rape charges we brought against him. There is no doubt in my mind that if he had not been caught, he would still be carrying out his terrifying attacks on women today.”

Zou is due to be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on 19 June, 2025.