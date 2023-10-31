Philanthropic partnership unlocks £32 million for the future of best-in-class UK Biobank

Eric Schmidt and Ken Griffin are being announced as the first members of a new consortium that will shape the future of the best-in-class UK Biobank.

Former CEO and Chairman of Google Eric Schmidt and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin donate over £16 million – matched by government – for consortium to scale up UK Biobank’s wealth of health data

UK Biobank is the world’s leading biomedical database, containing in-depth genetic and health information from half a million UK volunteers that approved researchers can access to further breakthroughs in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases

Government will match fund the consortium’s private and philanthropic contributions up to £25 million, with the aim of achieving at least £50 million overall

AI could be used to analyse UK Biobank data to generate transformative health discoveries, building on aims set out by new AI Life Sciences Accelerator Mission

Former CEO and Chairman of Google Eric Schmidt, and Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst, were yesterday (Monday 30 October) announced as the first members of a new consortium that will shape the future of the best-in-class UK Biobank, starting with £16 million funding matched by government.

Their donations will support UK Biobank to grow its already-unrivalled wealth of health data, to enable research unlocking the next great leaps in our understanding of health and disease.

This could include using AI’s ability to rapidly analyse vast quantities of data to draw new insights from UK Biobank’s data, such as in the analysis of cancer samples – the sort of uptake of AI in health and research being encouraged by the new AI Life Sciences Accelerator Mission, announced by the Prime Minister, last week.

UK Biobank is the world’s most significant resource for health research, and one of the country’s most important scientific assets. It is a database of in-depth genetic, health and lifestyle information from half a million UK volunteers, giving approved researchers worldwide access to an unparalleled source of data that is enabling medical breakthroughs, from treating cardiac disease to Alzheimer’s.

UK Biobank has supported ground-breaking advancements in healthcare, such as the development of a genetic test to detect people born with an increased risk of coronary heart disease[Note 1], only made possible via analysis of UK Biobank’s genomic data. During the pandemic, UK Biobank data helped researchers deepen their understanding of how lifestyle and inherited factors impacted how patients were affected by COVID-19.

The more than £16 million ($20 million USD) being donated by Eric Schmidt and Ken Griffin will be matched by the government, which will provide up to £25 million in funding in total for the UK Biobank, provided that an equal amount of private and philanthropic donations are also secured. The ultimate aim is to achieve at least £50 million in contributions for UK Biobank.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan yesterday said:

UK Biobank is one of the jewels in the crown of UK science, making an unparalleled contribution to improving everyone’s health through the sheer scale of information it puts at researchers’ fingertips. We are determined to ensure that it can continue to support life-changing breakthroughs, combining with new technologies like AI to help those suffering from arthritis, dementia and more. But this is about more than just putting up public funding: I want to unlock a new wave of private and philanthropic donations, right across our science and tech sectors. To have 2 titans of business such as Eric Schmidt and Ken Griffin join us at the start of this exciting journey is testament to our scientific capabilities.

Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin yesterday said:

UK Biobank is revolutionizing our understanding and treatment of disease. I am honored to support this groundbreaking initiative to advance scientific discoveries, improve public health and save lives.

Eric Schmidt, former CEO and chairman of Google yesterday said:

Scientific advancements have the potential to bring profound transformations to humanity for generations to come. It is vital that we cultivate an environment that fosters and supports revolutionary applications of science and technology, such as UK Biobank, while creating opportunities for further innovation for public benefit.

Professor Sir Rory Collins, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Investigator of UK Biobank, yesterday said:

It is 15 years since we first saw our incredible half a million volunteers for their baseline assessments, with most of our participants engaging in follow-up analyses. It is down to the dedication and altruism of each of our volunteers that we have been able to grow UK Biobank into the world’s most comprehensive database for scientific and health related research. We are immensely grateful for today’s funding, which will allow us to pilot new projects that will add further depth to our already rich goldmine of data for scientific researchers everywhere. UK Biobank data has already resulted in over 9,000 peer-reviewed papers, including studies looking into cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, depression, tinnitus and heart disease. The research that we are helping to power is generating evidence which is relevant to everyone, from patients and carers to healthcare providers and practitioners everywhere.

Unlocking greater private and philanthropic funding for UK R&D is one of the key objectives of The UK Science and Technology Framework, and partnerships with industry and philanthropists are already delivering for the UK’s science sector.

This pioneering new way of funding UK science and research builds on the approach of the Research Ventures Catalyst, launched in July, to open up new funding pathways that will enable our brightest minds to take greater risks and pursue new means of working that might not be supported via traditional avenues. By working in partnership with private and philanthropic funders, we will unlock tens of millions of pounds to drive new discoveries in health, tech and science.

The consortium unveiled yesterday will deliver a transformative investment into UK Biobank’s future research capacity. This builds on the £154 million investment in UK Biobank’s physical infrastructure, announced as part of the Chancellor’s £650 million ‘Life Sci for Growth’ warchest, which is supporting their move to a purpose-built new home at Manchester Science park.

Schmidt and Griffin are providing this funding on a philanthropic basis to UK Biobank because the study’s breadth of data, long-term follow-up of health outcomes, and accessibility to researchers worldwide make it a unique resource to help the scientific community better understand a wide range of common and life-threatening diseases.

Delivering new, innovative, agile models of funding such as these delivers on the government’s response to the findings of Sir Paul Nurse’s Landscape Review, and builds on the already-record levels of public sector commitment to spending on R&D. This government has committed to invest £20 billion in R&D in 2024 to 2025.

UK Biobank’s database is regularly augmented with additional data, such as a recent addition of the largest ever proteomic dataset, and the on-going results of the world’s largest imaging study of whole-body scanning. All of this data will enable researchers to open up new ways to investigate disease mechanisms for all conditions, from depression and anxiety to coronary heart disease, cancer and osteoporosis.

Notes to Editors

We are building a consortium of philanthropic and industry partners to draw in donations to UK Biobank over a 5-year period. The UK government will make an in principle commitment of up to £25 million over 5 years, provided that this is at least matched by the consortium.

The consortium is providing this funding on a philanthropic basis to UK Biobank because it is the most comprehensive health research study in the world, putting it in pole position to help the scientific community better understand a range of common and life-threatening diseases.

Their contribution is entirely philanthropic and does not entail any control over UK Biobank or its operations.

Eric Schmidt and Ken Griffin are donating $10 million each.

UK Biobank is a large-scale biomedical database and research resource containing de-identified genetic, lifestyle and health information and biological samples from half a million UK participants. It is the most comprehensive and widely-used dataset of its kind, and is globally accessible to approved researchers who are undertaking health-related research that is in the public interest. UK Biobank is helping to advance modern medicine and enable better understanding of the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of a wide range of serious and life-threatening illnesses – including cancer, heart diseases and stroke. Over 30,000 researchers from more than 90 countries are registered to use UK Biobank and more than 9,000 peer-reviewed papers have been published as a result.

UK Biobank is supported by Wellcome and the Medical Research Council, as well as the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

For more information, visit www.ukbiobank.ac.uk.