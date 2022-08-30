Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Philippine 2050 Pathway Calculator - Expression of Interest
The UK government is supporting the Philippine government through the Department of Energy to develop its own version of the 2050 Pathway Calculator.
The UK government is supporting the Philippine government through the Department of Energy (DOE) to develop its own version of the 2050 Pathway Calculator (2050 Calculator) with Mott MacDonald as the delivery partner.
The 2050 Calculator will be used as a tool to engage experts, policy makers, senior officials, politicians, and the public on how the Philippine energy sector’s GHG emissions could be reduced over time and on the benefits, costs, and trade-offs of different scenarios/possible pathways. It will bring real scientific evidence into the debate around energy issues and, in turn, will inform decision-making.
With its own version of this transparent, interactive tool of energy and emissions model, the DOE will improve its long-term energy strategies and ultimately, the assessment of mitigation actions and targets through increased engagement of senior officials, politicians, experts, academics, and the general public in determining different feasible and credible low-carbon and net zero pathways.
The local consultants fulfilling the following requirements may apply:
- At least 15 years’ experience in climate change-related work; with specific expertise in energy and climate mitigation work in the Philippines
- In-depth technical work on NDC development process and leading the delivery of database and modelling outputs
- Proven experience in leading the project coordination involving international organizations, cross national government agencies and wider range of stakeholders
Applicants who fulfil the required qualifications can send email to the Delegated Procurement Officer Wolansa.Deneke@fcdo.gov.uk copying Rexor.Amancio@fcdo.gov.uk, Jacqueline.MielSoliguin@fcdo.gov.uk, and Josephine.Orense@fcdo.gov.uk to express interest from 29 August – 2 September.
Shortlisted candidates will be able to access the full “Invitation to tender” pack which includes, 9 A. ITT Covering Letter, 9 B. ITT Instruction, 9 C. Terms of Reference and 9 D. ITT Volume 3 Commercial Proforma.
The British Embassy in Manila will follow a two-stage contracting process for this particular exercise. That is short-listing the Expressions of Interest based on the above criteria and then assessment of Technical and Commercial bids based on the pre-established Technical, Value for Money and Commercial assessment criteria, which will be obtained from the full ITT pack.
Separate Technical and Commercial bids should be sent electronically to Wolansa.Deneke@fcdo.gov.uk copying Rexor.Amancio@fcdo.gov.uk, Jacqueline.MielSoliguin@fcdo.gov.uk, and Josephine.Orense@fcdo.gov.uk.
British Embassy Manila reserves the right not to award any contract.
Deadline for submission of bids will be on 14 September 2022. Late applications will not be considered.
