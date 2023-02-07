Phillip Bowen and Duwayne Brooks appointed as members of the Youth Justice Board

The Secretary of State for Justice has announced the appointments of Duwayne Brooks OBE and Phillip Bowen as members of the Youth Justice Board.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justine, Rt Hon. Dominic Raab MP, has announced the appointment of Phillip Bowen and Duwayne Brooks as members of the Youth Justice Board (YJB) for a tenure of 3 years. Their appointments will commence on 1 March 2023 and run until 28 February 2026.

YJB is a non-departmental public body, responsible for overseeing the youth justice system in England and Wales. As a non-departmental public body, its primary function is to monitor the operation of the youth justice system and the provision of youth justice services.

Appointments and reappointments to YJB are made by the Secretary of State for Justice and are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. These appointments have been made in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

Phillip Bowen

Phil Bowen is Director of the Centre for Justice Innovation, leading the organisation and overseeing the implementation of its overarching strategy since 2012. During that time, he has been a policy fellow to 2 Lord Chancellors. Prior to running the Centre, Phil spent the majority of his career in the British civil service, working for the Home Office, Ministry of Justice, and as an adviser on criminal justice reform in the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit.

Duwayne Brooks OBE

Duwayne is currently the Chair of Trustees at Juvenis, A charity dedicated to improving the lives of young people, diverting those who may be vulnerable to crime, exclusion from school and exploitation. Duwayne has been instrumental in youth engagement within policing for over a decade and was an associate at the College of Policing, working on improving youth engagement within policing at a local level across England and Wales. He has also held roles including member of the Metropolitan Police Stop and Search Strategy, Firearms & Taser Reference Groups as well as a Critical friend on Stop and Search at London Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime. Duwayne has also served as an elected Councillor on Lewisham Council and spent 4 years as the lead member on the Safer Communities Board at the Local Government Association, leading on policy projects like VAWG, Prevent, Probation, Hate Crime and ASB.