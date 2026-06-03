Phone-free learning in Scottish schools Published 02 June 2026 15:00

Protecting children and young people.

School learning environments across Scotland will become phone free under measures announced by Education Secretary Màiri McAllan.

Highlighting the damage phones can cause to pupils’ wellbeing and education, Ms McAllan confirmed forthcoming legislation to restrict their use in all of Scotland’s schools. A consultation will be launched within the new government’s first 100 days, with refreshed guidance published this summer to further encourage schools to bring in their own restrictions in advance of the law change.

A public health campaign will also be developed for young people and their parents, raising awareness of online harms while providing advice on how to stay safe on the internet.

The Scottish Government aims to build on strong foundations, delivering a phased and evidence-based public health approach to tackling online harms, informed by children and young people.

The Education Secretary said:

“We will shortly publish a consultation on laws to make our learning environments phone free, meeting our commitment to do so in the first 100 days of this government.

“Legislation is the way for us to mandate phone-free learning, but if head teachers want to take action themselves they do not have to wait, and nor should they.

“While we prepare legislation, we are working with education authorities to refresh the current guidance by the end of June, to support schools to consider their approach from the next term.

"Our schools and learning environments should be safe and nurturing environments for our children and young people, where they can learn free from the distractions of mobile phones.”

Background

Existing guidance on mobile phones in schools, published in 2024, states that headteachers can take steps they consider appropriate to respond to the disruption caused by mobile phones. The guidance was developed in collaboration with the Scottish Advisory Group on Relationships & Behaviour in Schools, comprising COSLA, the Association of Directors of Education, the main teaching unions and parents’ representatives. This guidance is now being refreshed to encourage schools to bring in restrictions from August, in advance of legislation being developed.

These planned actions build on work outlined in the Online Safety Taskforce Action Plan 2026/27.

Phone free classrooms: Education Secretary's statement