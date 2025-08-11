Photocert and STFC Hartree Centre fight AI media fraud

A pioneering initiative has launched in a mission to develop artificial intelligence (AI) image authentication to combat generative media fraud.

The Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Hartree Centre and Photocert have joined forces to address the growing challenges posed by generative AI image manipulation, one of today’s most pressing digital threats.

The collaboration comes at a time of heightened concern around deepfakes and synthetic media, as generative AI tools become increasingly capable of producing highly convincing fake content, increasing the risk of AI-driven fraud.

For industries that depend on automated systems to verify images and documents, such as insurance, finance and logistics, the need for reliable ways to verify digital content has never been greater.

Safeguarding critical industries

Bringing together Photocert’s expertise in generative AI and the Hartree Centre’s applied research in computer vision and AI, this project aims to develop an AI image authentication solution to help businesses fight fraud.

At its core is Photocert’s proprietary AI technology, which performs a series of sophisticated tests to spot manipulation and verify whether an image or document is genuine or fake.

This will enable businesses across multiple sectors to protect themselves from fraud with greater process automation.

Fighting emerging threats

Pasquale Saviano, CEO and co-founder at Photocert, recently said:

At Photocert, we’ve always believed that trust in digital media is essential for automation and fraud prevention. Together, we’re building the next generation of media authentication tools that industries urgently need to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Authenticity through innovation

Working with the Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation, the project will develop an end-to-end AI image detector.

Using advanced deep learning techniques, the solution will be capable of handling a wide range of image types and will remain adaptable to future client needs.

Protecting digital trust

STFC’s Kate Royse, Hartree Centre Director, recently said:

This partnership brings together some of the most advanced minds in AI and digital authentication to build the defences our society and industries urgently need. Our work with Photocert exemplifies the Hartree Centre’s mission to help UK industry explore digital technologies and create real-world impact. By tackling the global deepfake problem head-on, we’re helping to preserve trust in digital systems across society.

Empowering future-ready industry

The Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation is a £210 million, five-year collaboration between the STFC’s Hartree Centre and IBM Research.

It sets out to enable businesses to adopt the skills and necessary digital technologies, such as AI and quantum computing, to overcome their industrial challenges.

Further information

About Photocert

As businesses increasingly automate processes that rely on visual information, the risk of image and document manipulation continues to rise. Photocert provides advanced solutions to verify the authenticity of photos and PDFs, enabling companies to:

streamline operations

prevent fraud

enhance the customer experience

Built on cutting-edge technology, Photocert ensures the integrity of visual evidence across workflows.