Photographer jailed after sexually assaulting two models
A man who sexually assaulted two men has had his suspended sentence quashed and has been jailed after the Solicitor General intervened
Wayne Glover-Stuart [36] from Chiswick, West London, has had his suspended sentence overturned and jailed for three years after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal.
The court heard that Glover-Stuart, a former theatre producer, invited two men on separate occasions to an underwear modelling photoshoot.
During both incidents, Glover-Stuart touched the victims’ genitals before carrying out sexual assaults.
The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:
Glover-Stuart’s crimes were appalling. He lured his victims into a vulnerable position abusing their trust before sexually assaulted them for his own gratification.
I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase this offender’s sentence following my intervention.
Wayne Glover-Stuart was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, for sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, on 16 April 2025 at the Inner London Crown Court.
On 1 July 2025, Glover-Stuart’s suspended sentence was quashed and jailed for three years after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/photographer-jailed-after-sexually-assaulting-two-models
