techUK
|Printable version
Photonics: A Vision for UK Leadership in Light-Based Technologies
techUK has published its first report on photonics, the science and technology of light, which sets out how the UK can position itself as a global leader in photonics technologies and lead the next wave of photonics innovation and deployment.
The report follows a six-month focus on Photonics in which techUK held roundtables, webinars, panel discussions and written contributions from dozens of member companies, government representatives and academic experts.
The Opportunity
The UK photonics sector generates approximately £8.6 billion in economic value, employs 84,000 people across 1,400 companies, and sits at the heart of a global market forecast to exceed £1 trillion by 2030.
The UK has genuinely competitive strengths across photonics technologies including fibre optics, optical communications, laser systems, imaging and instrumentation, and emerging fields such as photonic integrated circuits (PICs), quantum photonics, and neuromorphic photonics, and is home world-class research in the field.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/photonics-a-vision-for-uk-leadership-in-light-based-technologies.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK report - Lessons from the AI procurement frontline: Beyond the contract and buying blind: Rethinking AI procurement as a governance function27/05/2026 13:20:00
Most organisations don't build AI. They buy it. And that changes everything.
techUK's Frontier Compute focus26/05/2026 16:25:00
Launched in March 2026, this year-long initiative will discover how the UK can lead on the development and deployment of Frontier Compute technologies.
A Well-Adapted UK – reviewing the Climate Change Committee’s Fourth Climate Risk Assessment and what it means for business26/05/2026 10:10:00
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) published its Fourth Independent Assessment of UK Climate Risk, A Well-Adapted UK, on 20 May 2026. For the tech sector it is a message that the physical risks of climate change are already affecting the infrastructure businesses depend on, the investment case for adaptation is compelling and the role of the private sector in delivering a resilient UK is non-negotiable.
UK signs FTA with the Gulf Cooperation Council: What’s in it for tech?26/05/2026 09:10:00
On 21st May 2026, DBT announced that the UK has signed an FTA with the Gulf Cooperation Council, comprised of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. This is the GCC’s first FTA with a G7 economy. DBT estimates the deal will remove an estimated £580 million in duties every year.
Supply Chain Security in Practice – Real-world strategies from techUK members22/05/2026 16:25:00
Securing supply chains is a shared responsibility - one that requires collaboration across procurement, security, engineering and operations teams alike.
AI career anxiety is rising faster than job losses21/05/2026 13:05:00
Guest blog: Chris Rea, Prospects at Jisc, discusses their new report showing a disconnect between young people's perceptions and AI's real impact on work and jobs.
techUK Supply Chain Security Campaign Week 202618/05/2026 13:05:00
techUK is excited to launch its inaugural Supply Chain Security Campaign Week, taking place from 18–22 May 2026, bringing together insights and expertise from across our Cyber Resilience, Defence and National Security programmes.
Neighbourhood Health: ambition, opportunity and delivery challenges for the system18/05/2026 11:10:00
The Government has set out its vision for transforming care through its Neighbourhood Health Framework, supported by NHS England’s latest guidance to Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) on developing Neighbourhood Health Centres (NHCs).
Policing Insight’s new UK Police Digital Experience Survey calls for better IT integration18/05/2026 10:10:00
A survey conducted by Policing Insight, supported by a steering group comprising the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the Police Federation of England and Wales, the Home Office, and the Police Digital Service, has found that more than half of police officers are dissatisfied with the current provision of digital, data and technology (DDaT) within police forces.