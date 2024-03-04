National Ombudsmen
PHSO responds to PACAC's 2022-23 report
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has today published its report following our 2022-23 scrutiny session.
We are pleased that the Committee recognised the increase in complaints that have been resolved by mediation and called for Government to support our efforts in this. We also appreciate their commendation of our work to spread best practice in resolving cases by mediation among other organisations both in the UK and internationally.
We welcome the Committee highlighting our continued investment in staff training, the ongoing success of our Complaint Standards guidance for NHS and Government organisations, and reduction of the backlog of cases due to COVID-19.
We are pleased to see the Committee’s support for reform of our outdated legislative framework and their call for Government to reconsider its position and consult with stakeholders ahead of the General Election. We agree with their sentiment that reform has been ‘neglected’, is ‘long overdue’, and that ‘further delay is no longer tenable’. We support their call that all political parties should include commitment in their manifestos to enact this legislative reform.
The Committee highlighted areas for monitoring and improvement. We welcome this feedback as part of our commitment to continually improving our complaint handling. We will reflect on this learning and take appropriate action to make sure we deliver excellent service that is accessible to all while providing value for money. We will provide a full response to the Committee’s report in due course.
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Family left to sofa surf for 12 months after being ‘forgotten’ by Waltham Forest council29/02/2024 11:20:00
A Waltham Forest family had to sofa surf for 12 months because the local council forgot about them, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Devon to review benefits calculations for nearly 300 carers following Ombudsman’s investigation22/02/2024 13:05:00
Devon County Council has agreed to look into how it calculated allowances to nearly 300 families who look after children as special guardians, following an investigation by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Woman left trapped in home because of poor council assisted bin collection service20/02/2024 16:15:00
Thurrock bin crews have repeatedly trapped a wheelchair user in her home when they have not returned her bins to their proper place, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has found.
Dorset care home refuses to refund family despite investigation finding serious issues with care provided.09/02/2024 11:15:00
A Lyme Regis nursing home has refused to agree to a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman’s recommended remedy for a family, despite an investigation finding it provided care that amounted to “acts of neglect”.
New Ombudsmen complaint codes a birthday present for local services08/02/2024 16:15:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) and the Housing Ombudsman Service (HOS) have launched their aligned Complaint Handling Codes which will result in better services to the public and make good practice in complaint handling clearer for local authorities and landlords.
Ombudsman Rob Behrens comments on publication of Times Health Commission report06/02/2024 09:15:00
The Times Health Commission yesterday published a report into the state of health and social care in Britain.
National specialist shortage having profound impact on children with SEND and their families05/02/2024 10:05:00
The shortage of educational psychologists is having a significant impact on councils’ ability to set out the needs of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has said.