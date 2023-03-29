National Ombudsmen
PHSO welcomes Government’s Human Rights Committee findings on ombuds reform
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) welcomes the Joint Committee on Human Rights’ agreement that there should not be a new human rights Ombudsman service in the UK.
In yesterday’s report, the Committee states that PHSO and the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) already cover human rights in their work, and that legislation should be modernised to strengthen this focus when considering complaints.
We welcome the Committee’s recommendation that Government brings forward proposals for a single Public Service Ombudsman, to combine the work of PHSO, LGSCO and others. Creating one single Ombudsman with improved powers would, for a reduced level of spending, make it easier for people to complain about public services when things go wrong, and easier to look at the root causes of issues and address them, leading to better performing public services.
It also recommends the MP filter is reviewed. As it stands, people have the additional hurdle of having to go through an MP to make a complaint about a government department or agency, and the MP has the power to decide whether they can make a complaint. Not everyone is comfortable approaching their MP, and thousands of complaints are currently falling by the wayside, preventing people from getting justice and preventing systemic failings from coming to light.
The Committee calls for PHSO to have powers of own initiative, which would in specific circumstances enable the Ombudsman to look into systemic issues, such as mental health care failings, without having to receive a complaint first.
A PHSO spokesperson yesterday said:
"England is lagging behind the rest of the UK and other global democracies when it comes to the same rights to accessing justice. The current system of multiple ombudsman schemes in England is overly confusing to those who need help.
"Today’s report from the Committee brings us a step closer to improving access to justice for people throughout the UK. Its recommendations include key changes we have long been calling for as part of our ongoing appeal for Ombudsman reform."
We will respond fully to the proposals once the report has been considered.
