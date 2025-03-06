Picking up the pieces after the Trump–Zelenskyy summit: Europe has mobilized, but the road will be bumpy

EXPERT COMMENT

Following the extraordinary events of 28 February, Europe needs unity and resolve to defend Ukraine and help repair Kyiv’s relations with Washington.

Last week’s press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office was extraordinary by any measure.

Disagreements at summits happen – behind closed doors. But it is highly unusual for discord to play out before the cameras in such dramatic fashion. What unfolded was as much a clash of culture and personality as it was a clash of substance. And whilst it is important to understand the first two issues, what matters is the substance and the way forward.

Some commentators have criticized Zelenskyy for his uncompromising performance during the press conference, but Ukrainians are uniting around their wartime leader: Zelenskyy’s ratings in Ukraine have been going up. As I know from my own time in Ukraine, nothing unites the country more than an attack on one of its own.

The US and Ukraine have never looked further apart since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, yet even now they are still united on one vital point: both countries want peace as soon as possible. This is something that can be built upon.

