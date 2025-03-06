Chatham House
|Printable version
Picking up the pieces after the Trump–Zelenskyy summit: Europe has mobilized, but the road will be bumpy
EXPERT COMMENT
Following the extraordinary events of 28 February, Europe needs unity and resolve to defend Ukraine and help repair Kyiv’s relations with Washington.
Last week’s press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office was extraordinary by any measure.
Disagreements at summits happen – behind closed doors. But it is highly unusual for discord to play out before the cameras in such dramatic fashion. What unfolded was as much a clash of culture and personality as it was a clash of substance. And whilst it is important to understand the first two issues, what matters is the substance and the way forward.
Some commentators have criticized Zelenskyy for his uncompromising performance during the press conference, but Ukrainians are uniting around their wartime leader: Zelenskyy’s ratings in Ukraine have been going up. As I know from my own time in Ukraine, nothing unites the country more than an attack on one of its own.
The US and Ukraine have never looked further apart since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, yet even now they are still united on one vital point: both countries want peace as soon as possible. This is something that can be built upon.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/03/picking-pieces-after-trump-zelenskyy-summit-europe-has-mobilized-road-will-be-bumpy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Nigeria’s economy needs the naira to stay competitive04/03/2025 15:10:00
To secure long-term growth, the government must resist the temptation to fight inflation by letting the naira strengthen against the dollar.
First USAID closes, then UK cuts aid: what a Western retreat from foreign aid could mean04/03/2025 12:20:00
Emergency programmes are already in disarray, while in the long term, revisionist powers like China will seize chances to build influence.
Europe’s leaders are finding a way to deal with Trump – but clarity on Ukraine remains elusive03/03/2025 15:10:00
Washington hosted a week of relatively friendly talks. But discussions of European security were not productive.
The economics of the new Monroe Doctrine27/02/2025 12:20:00
President Trump’s actions seem to indicate a hemispheric US foreign policy emerging. There is a bleak logic behind that approach.
It’s not too late for the US to back Ukraine – for its own benefit25/02/2025 09:20:00
To the Trump administration, pleasing Russia looks like it solves major problems. But experience shows that those who try, live to regret it.
German election: Far-right firewall weakens as immigration concerns take centre stage24/02/2025 12:20:00
With Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) on the rise, frontrunner Friedrich Merz’s attempts to outflank the far right on migration are ignoring the real solutions to Germany’s problems.
The unpromising future of Japan–South Korea–US trilateral cooperation21/02/2025 12:20:00
The Trump administration’s approach to its alliances has shaken Europe. Indo-Pacific partners also have cause to be worried.
What the UK should do in defence of Ukraine and Europe19/02/2025 09:20:00
The UK must lead on Ukraine’s defence with clear spending commitments – and invest in European collaboration.